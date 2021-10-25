CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Chelsea, Arsenal play in League Cup

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Chelsea’s League Cup match against Southampton could represent another chance for Callum Hudson-Odoi to show he can deliver in front of goal. With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner on the sidelines, the 20-year-old Hudson-Odoi was handed a chance to impress for the Premier League leader against Norwich on Saturday and he scored in a 7-0 victory. It was Hudson-Odoi’s opening goal of the season and followed on from coming off the bench to replace Lukaku in the Champions League win against Malmo. Midfielder N’Golo Kante missed the Norwich game because of concerns over slight muscle tightness, but he should be involved against Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi will miss Southampton’s trip to Stamford Bridge as the forward is set for minor surgery on his hand. In another all-Premier League match in the round of 16, Arsenal hosts Leeds.

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao can get within two points of the Spanish league lead with victory at Espanyol. It has won two in a row after a run of three winless matches. Mid-table Espanyol is unbeaten in three matches in a streak that started with a home win against Real Madrid. Villarreal tries to rebound from two consecutive league losses when it hosts Cádiz, which is winless in five. Elche visits Alavés in a match between teams near the bottom of the standings.

ITALY

AC Milan’s injury crisis is beginning to ease ahead of the visit of Torino. Milan was the only side in the top six in Serie A to win at the weekend but only narrowly avoided embarrassment as two late goals saw it beat nine-man Bologna 4-2. Milan can move three points clear at the top, with Napoli not playing until Thursday. At the other end of the table there are two relegation battles as bottom club Salernitana visits Venezia and Spezia hosts Genoa.

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund continues its German Cup defense by hosting second-tier Ingolstadt in the second round, after an encouraging 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday achieved in the league without injured striker Erling Haaland. There is an all-Bundesliga game as Mainz faces Bielefeld. Leipzig is the clear favorite in a visit to fourth-tier Babelsberg, Hertha Berlin faces low-level opposition in Preussen Münster and Freiburg takes on third-division Osnabrück.

