Robert “Bob” E. Welch, Sr., 85 of Ada, Ohio, passed on October 14, 2021 at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, Ohio. Bob was born on January 14, 1936 in Dunlap, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold E. and Laura B. (Lusk) Welch and one brother. Bob is survived by two sons, Robert E. Welch, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas and Joseph A. Welch of Spicewood, Texas; one daughter, Martha Ann “Annie” Osborne of Ada, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Ariel Welch and Dirk X. Osborne. Mr. Welch desired to be cremated and have his ashes scattered throughout the Tennessee Mountains that he loved. A memorial service will be held on February 19, 2022 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, followed by a scattering of his ashes. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc, is serving the family.