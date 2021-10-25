Can Two People Listen to Spotify at the Same Time?

There’s an art to expressing melancholy without drifting into self-pity, and Von Miles’ “Time” has it. Over Shepps’ deeply downbeat production, the Los Angeles rapper ruminates on the grinding path in front of him, embracing difficulties but not dismissing them. Backed by resonant keys and bass swells, he lights a candle and uses its flame to guide him through the darker recesses of his mind. After reflecting on how the days seem to move faster than he can experience them, he dips into more present concerns, observing the roadblocks ahead and wondering if he can overcome them. Amid all this self-analysis, he drops a line that blends abstract meditation with concrete reality: “Speaking one word with a million pieces thrown on a curb.” His powers of expression ground him when it seems like nothing else can.

