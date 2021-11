Restaurant dining can be expensive, and people have to wait for the privilege in many cases. The most expensive restaurants are also often the hardest to get into. In New York City, some restaurants have reservation backlogs of months. When people do get to dine, they find the price per person is well over $200. With premium wine, the number can be much, much higher. Also, the expensive New York City restaurant experience is not exclusive to New York. Other major cities have restaurants that can be equally expensive.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO