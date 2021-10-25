Over 100 school bus routes canceled for the afternoon

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is experiencing bus service interruptions today, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. As of 8:15 a.m., 157 routes did not have coverage. There are 59 buses that are not covering routes this morning. CCPS has 280 buses, and a total of 718 routes. One bus may provide service for up to four schools. Contractors as well as CCPS transportation staff are covering as many routes as possible, but are not able to cover every route without bus service today. CCPS is posting transportation updates on its website at ccboe.com.

Since last week, CCPS has kept school system staff, students, and families informed about bus service interruptions. Staff is working with the 26 county contractors who provide bus services to address driver and attendant concerns.

There is a rumored bus driver protest planned for this morning at the CCPS administrative office building in La Plata. CCPS has a Nov. 17 follow-up meeting to present both a short-term and long-term plan to contractors, as well as a representative group of bus drivers and attendants. Bus service interruptions affect the entire community – but mostly students, parents, and families. CCPS is committed to working together with contractors, bus drivers, and attendants to resolve concerns so they do not impact students.

UPDATED @2:45 PM 10/25

