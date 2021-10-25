CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Newsfeed Now: Infrastructure Bill drawing toward possible vote; Decade-long custody battle gives elephant forever home

By Chris Counts
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wm3wn_0cc1kOPB00

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZddvP_0cc1kOPB00

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.

See the full story at News Nation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsILe_0cc1kOPB00

As a film crew and actors in Western garb prepared to rehearse a scene inside a wooden, chapel-like building on a desert movie ranch outside Santa Fe, assistant director Dave Halls stepped outside and grabbed a prop gun off a cart. He walked back in and handed it to the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, assuring him it was safe to use because it didn’t have live ammo.

See the full story at PIX 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNEP2_0cc1kOPB00

The nation’s pediatric health experts are calling for help to combat a children’s mental health crisis. Mental health professionals are noticing alarming trends in the number of children reporting a variety of behavioral health issues.

See the full story at KDVR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4ytm_0cc1kOPB00

The FOX 8 I-TEAM, in Cleveland Ohio, went one-on-one with a man causing a stir all over the area as he stands on corners with a sign saying he has fake vaccine cards.

See the full story at FOX 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCzdI_0cc1kOPB00

A decade-long custody battle for a 7,000-pound animal has come to an end. “Tarra” the elephant who garnered national attention at the Elephant Sanctuary in Lewis County, Tennessee, will be heading to Georgia. The beloved elephant will soon reunite with her rightful owner.

See the full story at WKRN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDF5Q_0cc1kOPB00

Dressing up is fun for everyone in the family on Halloween, including your fur babies. Chow Bella in Saratoga Springs, New York, has an assortment of costumes to make it a fun experience for both owner and pet. From Sesame Street characters to Harry Potter’s scarf, there’s no shortage of creative costumes to be found at the indoor dog park.

See the full story at NEWS 10

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEAN 105

Beware Of Abilene’s Black-Eyed Kids And What You Need To Know

Back in 1998 when I first heard of this paranormal story from Brian Bethel a fellow Abilenian, friend, and a journalist for the Abilene Reporter-News. It’s the story of his encounter with the Black-Eyed Kids also known as the B-E-Ks. The first encounter ever in the United States happened right here in Abilene, Texas in 1996.
Reason.com

Joe Biden Will Let World Leaders Know He Wants To Spend a Lot of Money on Climate Change

World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
