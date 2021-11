The Lady Islanders golf team is having a tremendous season leading the highly competitive Western League with an 8-1 league record. On Monday the girls teed off against Scripps Ranch at the rugged Torrey Pines North and outplayed the Pointers 216 – 245. Leading the charge was Bella Villarin with a three over par 39, followed by Jasmin Lo’s score of 40. Freshman Malia Perry shot a 45 and captains Marialla Avanni and Natalie Avanni both shot 46. The win demonstrated the depth of the team who can count on ten players to rotate into the line-up when needed.

CORONADO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO