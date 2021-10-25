CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

“Yellowstone” Prequel Show Will Film in Montana, Seeking Local Extras

By Mike Smith
 7 days ago
We're just a couple of weeks away from finally getting to see the new season of Yellowstone - and that's something that a lot of people from Montana are pretty excited about because the upcoming fourth season of the show did the bulk of its filming in Missoula, Hamilton, and...

A Favorite Missoula Taphouse Will Open A New Location Soon

There have been a lot of local closures happening around Missoula lately, with favorites like the Hob Nob, the Staggering Ox, and Caffe Dolce all shutting down for good. So it can be surprising news to hear that downtown Missoula isn't shrinking - it's actually growing. Montana Right Now reports...
Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
Halloween Weekend in Montana Will Feature Spooky Northern Lights

This Hallow-eekend is going to feature some spooky lights in the sky. No, I am not talking about an invasion of extraterrestrials. No, I am not talking about the results of an ancient witch's curse. No, I am not talking about a reflection off of Frankenstein's fat head. I am talking about the northern lights. Barring too much cloud cover, we here in Montana may be in for a show this Saturday and Sunday night.
Ashley Loring HeavyRunner Case Featured in New Season of Popular Podcast

Ashley Loring HeavyRunner was 20-years-old when she went missing from her home reservation, the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, in June of 2017. The Blackfeet Community College student was last seen in Browning and more than four years later, her family has no answers to what may have happened to this young, Native woman who was preparing to move to Missoula.
Kickstarter Movie to Feature Heartbreaking Brawl of the Wild Game

It didn't take long after moving to Missoula to realize the importance of the Brawl of the Wild football game between Montana and Montana State. The game in 2018 was my introduction to the rivalry and it was one that will be talked about for years as it had everything you want in a football game! One team dominating, the other team making a huge comeback in the 4th quarter, the game coming down to the wire, the trailing team with the ball near the goal line with just seconds to play, and an incredible turnover to seal the win!
Montana Scientists Use Explosive Chemistry To Create Pumpkins

When it comes to science, who doesn't like to blow things up? Just think about that science kit you had as a kid. What was the first thing you gravitated towards in the kit? Was it learning about the Ph levels in water? NO! You went straight to the chemical reaction portion of the kit and started to laugh like a mad scientist. You immediately grabbed all the baking soda and vinegar your Mom had in the house, and you were going to build a volcano using those two simple ingredients. You somehow managed to create a chemical reaction that sent foamy vinegar flying all over your room. It was fun while it lasted, and you learned to live with the smell of vinegar for a while. But, don't deny that we all did it.
Do Ghostly Cowboys Haunt Downtown Missoula?

Halloween is near, and everyone is ready for a good ghost story. Especially stories that hit close to home. This story may be even spookier if you live near downtown Missoula. So gather around the virtual campfire for claims of cowboy ghosts wandering the streets of downtown. Now, this first...
Cool Photos Show Off Program From 72 Year Old Griz/Cat Game

You can almost smell it in the air. The annual "BRAWL OF THE WILD" will soon be here. A rivalry that is one of the oldest in all of college football. A football game that has been going on for over 120 years. The meeting between the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State University Bobcats. This year's contest will be one to remember, as the Grizzlies and Bobcats had to skip last year's meeting due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The only other time in the history of the rivalry that the game was skipped was in 1918 during World War One.
Griz Return Home to Take on Southern Utah for What Could Be the Last Time

Our Montana Grizzlies are returning home this weekend to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds for the first time since 2016 and what could be their last time as Big Sky Conference foes. The number 11th ranked Griz enter the game fresh off a seventh-straight rivalry win over the Idaho Vandals last weekend. Montana retained the “Little Brown Stein” with a convincing 34-14 win in Moscow.
What? Still Some Fire Restrictions Montana Hunters Should Know

The fading hours of daylight may suggest that we are in the heart of autumn and moving towards winter. No argument there, but Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has asked us to spread the word about not spreading fire. We may be moving towards winter, but with so many hunters out in the hills and fields, be aware that fire danger across parts of north central Montana and especially along the Rocky Mountain Front remains high. Hunters and all other outdoor recreationists are reminded to be extra cautious to prevent any new fire starts.
One of Nicolas Cage’s Montana Films Has Surprising Connection to Deadly Alec Baldwin Shooting

By now, you've probably heard about the horrible tragedy that occurred on the set of the film Rust, in which actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that wounded the film's director and killed its cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Details about what exactly happened there have continued to emerge in the days since the incident, and they've reignited a cultural conversation about gun safety on film sets.
107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

