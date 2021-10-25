CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

BikeExchange interested in Tom Dumoulin for 2023 'if he wants to carry on with GC ambitions'

cyclingweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam BikeExchange's general manager Brent Copeland has confirmed that Tom Dumoulin is among the riders they will consider signing for the future as a potential general classification (GC) rider. The Dutch rider is out of contract at the end of 2022 with his current team Jumbo-Visma, so for Team...

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Italian time trial champion Matteo Sobrero signs for Team BikeExchange

Italian time trial champion Matteo Sobrero has signed with Team BikeExchange for two seasons, joining the team after a year in the colours of Astana-Premier Tech. The 24-year-old was also part of the Italian team that won the mixed relay at last month’s European Championships and took bronze in the same discipline at the World Championships.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Faulkner signs with BikeExchange through 2023

Ladies Tour of Norway stage winner Kristen Faulkner has signed a two-year contract with Team BikeExchange, the Australian WorldTeam announced on Monday. The 28-year-old turned professional with Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank at the start of the 2020 season only to have her budding career interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Bradley Wiggins expresses regret for past behaviour: 'I was never good at handling public fame and adulation'

Bradley Wiggins has opened up about regrets he has from his cycling career, admitting that he struggled to handle the fame that his success brought. Speaking on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, the 2012 Tour de France winner details how he dealt with becoming a household name, ultimately leading to him portraying a public persona he isn't proud of.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Watch Lachlan Morton's epic solo Tour de France with Rapha and EF Education-Nippo's film

Rapha and EF Education-Nippo have released an insightful documentary on YouTube detailing Lachlan Morton's epic 2021 Tour de France challenge, where the Australian completed the route five days quicker than the peloton. He also completed the route, transfers included, unsupported in aid of World Bicycle Relief, raising around £500,000. The...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dumoulin
Person
Mark Cavendish
cyclingweekly.com

Alejandro Valverde says he'll retire after one more year: 'There's no point in going on any longer'

Alejandro Valverde has confirmed that he will retire after the 2022 season, claiming that it doesn't make sense for him to extend his career any longer. The 41-year-old had actually planned on retiring at the end of 2021, but the pandemic and strong performances this year caused him to re-evaluate that decision. The Spaniard won the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain, plus stages in both the Critérium du Dauphiné and the Giro di Sicilia.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

James Shaw’s WorldTour return confirmed as he signs with EF Education-Nippo

James Shaw’s awaited return to the WorldTour has been confirmed, as he has signed with EF Education-Nippo for 2022. The 25-year-old Brit previously raced at the highest level with Lotto-Soudal earlier in his career, but suffered the disappointment of being dropped without warning at the end of 2018. Shaw spent...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Geraint Thomas set to sign new deal with Ineos Grenadiers despite 'tough' negotiations

Geraint Thomas is set to sign a new contract with Ineos Grenadiers, with his current deal due to expire at the end of 2021. The 35-year-old joined the team in 2010 - formerly known as Team Sky - and expects to pen a new two-year-deal in what he realises could be his last in professional cycling. As a result, negotiations have taken longer than usual, especially after other teams expressed an interest in Thomas' services for next season.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Race#Bikeexchange#Gc#Dutch#L Equipe#Australian#Giro D Italia
cyclingweekly.com

DSM rider takes legal action against team in hopes of ending contract

A Team DSM rider has launched legal action against the team in the hopes of bringing his contract to an end. Ilan Van Wilder, a 21-year-old Belgian pro, and his agent have chosen to issue a legal challenge in order to bring the rider’s contract to an early end. A...
SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

Five things to look forward to at the Rouleur Live show in London

Rouleur Live is a three-day event where some of cycling's top athletes come to speak about their careers, while over 50 of the industry's biggest brands showcase some of the latest products and technologies that they have created. Hosted at Victoria House in London from November 4-6. Rouleur Live tickets...
SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

Merida Scultura Team review

Although the Scultura platform started out as Merida’s pure lightweight climbing platform, this fifth iteration has been subject to some pretty significant changes. There’s been no dilution to its racing pedigree, though – this is the exact same frame and build as used by WorldTour team Bahrain Victorious. It’s just that these days there’s more to making a climbing bike fast than just shaving off a few grams (which Merida has also done, for good measure).
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
cyclingweekly.com

Mark Cavendish returns to Six Days of Ghent

Mark Cavendish will be making his highly anticipated return to the Six Days of Ghent this year, as he teams up with Belgian star Iljo Keisse. Cavendish last raced the prestigious track event back in 2019, where he suffered a 70km/h crash on the opening night. It is five years...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Olympic gold medal sprinter Phil Hindes announces retirement at 29

Double Olympic gold medallist Phil Hindes has announced his retirement from the Great Britain Cycling Team at 29-years-old. Hindes has been a long-standing part of the sprinting outfit for Team GB, winning gold at the London 2021 games and again in Rio 2016 in the team sprint. After 11 years...
SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

Roger Hammond joins Ineos Grenadiers as lead sport director from Bahrain Victorious

Roger Hammond, the former British professional who has worked with a number of WorldTour teams as a DS in the past few seasons, has joined Ineos Grenadiers. The 47-year-old has been appointed as the team's lead sport director for the 2021 season as Ineos attempt to regain their title as the sport's most commanding team and return to winning the Tour de France.
SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

SRAM Rudy Ultimate XPLR fork

Rockshox has entered gravel. With the ‘groad’ loving demographic looking to ganelier terrain each year, it was always going to happen - an air-sprung suspension fork is an obvious progression from the elastomer dampers we’ve been seeing crop up on some of the best gravel bikes. But does a suspension fork on a gravel bike step dangerously close to the ‘why not buy a hardtail’ line? Possibly, it depends upon your terrain of choice.
BICYCLES
cyclingweekly.com

New e-bike race series announced for 2022

A brand new e-bike criterium series, has been announced, which will start in 2022 and features a global multi-city calendar. The e-bike Grand Prix Series (EBK GP) includes ten events with ten franchise teams fielding two separate squads, one for the men's race and one for the women's race. Dubai will host the first race of the brand new criterium series, while manufacturer BMC Switzerland will develop the new e-bike used in the competition.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Paris runners race Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge

Some 3,600 amateur runners faced off Sunday against Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge in a special race in the heart of Paris as the city prepares to host the 2024 Olympics.The runners raced along the historic, cobblestoned Champs-Elysees, with Kipchoge starting off last.All those he failed to catch over the 5-kilometer race — more than 1,000 people — won access to an Olympic-related marathon in 2024, according to organizers. The event was organized to mark 1,000 days before the Paris Games.Kipchoge won gold in the Olympic marathon in August and in 2016, and is the world record holder for the marathon with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds.___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights due to staff shortages and bad weatherUK rejects France’s claim fishing row over – live Brexit updatesSean Spicer refuses to admit Biden won election as he casts doubt on vote
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy