BikeExchange interested in Tom Dumoulin for 2023 'if he wants to carry on with GC ambitions'

Geraint Thomas is set to sign a new contract with Ineos Grenadiers, with his current deal due to expire at the end of 2021. The 35-year-old joined the team in 2010 - formerly known as Team Sky - and expects to pen a new two-year-deal in what he realises could be his last in professional cycling. As a result, negotiations have taken longer than usual, especially after other teams expressed an interest in Thomas' services for next season.

CYCLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO