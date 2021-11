A mixed martial artist and number 4th ranked UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has uncovered that he sent a DM to Paulo Costa after their fight at UFC 253. While he might have had a blip up at light heavyweight, there’s no one better than Israel Adesanya at 185 pounds – or possibly, that is the manner by which it appears. In his second bout of 2020, Israel Adesanya went head to head with long-lasting enemy Paulo Costa and it is one of the most prevailing showcases of the year, he effectively held his belt against the Brazilian.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO