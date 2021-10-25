CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

APD Investigating Body On I-40 Near Whitaker Road

By Tyler Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amarillo Police Department is clearing the scene of an accident. APD...

www.kgncnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court signals skepticism over Texas's six-week abortion ban

The Supreme Court sounded a note of skepticism Monday over Texas’s controversial six-week abortion ban, appearing ready to allow abortion providers to challenge the law in federal court. The case did not deal directly with the ban’s lawfulness. Rather, the justices wrestled with whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
CBS News

FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Barclays bank CEO quits in shadow of probe of Jeffrey Epstein ties

British bank Barclays on Monday said chief executive Jes Staley had quit ahead of contesting the outcome of a U.K. probe into past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays, which had supported Staley during the investigation, added in a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#Apd#Whitaker#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy