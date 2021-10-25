CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brian Laundrie’s parents ‘grieving privately’; cause of death still undetermined, lawyer says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpvRY_0cc1fH7T00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The cause of death for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, has not yet been determined, his family’s lawyer said Monday.

Attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA on Friday that Laundrie’s remains had been transferred to an anthropologist for further evaluation.

“No manner or cause of death was determined,” Bertolino said Monday.

Bertolino also confirmed reports that there would be no funeral service for Laundrie.

Bertolino said his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were currently “grieving privately in Florida” with their daughter Cassie.

What we know about the notebook found near Brian Laundrie’s remains

After more than a month of searching, authorities located Laundrie’s remains and other evidence on Oct. 20 at the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County, Florida. The remains were identified using Laundrie’s dental records. They were found alongside some personal items, including a backpack, dry bag and a notebook, which experts believe could provide further clues.

“If that notebook contained, for example, information that could have been admissions, it could be projecting blame or rationalization, all that information could help in the determination,” former FBI profiler Jim Clemente told CNN on Thursday .

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s death after returning to North Port, Florida, without her after the couple went on a cross-country road trip.

K-9 handler not sure how dogs missed remains in Florida reserve

Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming, and the coroner ruled she had died by “manual strangulation.”

Laundrie was never charged in connection with her death, though he was suspected of debit card fraud and withdrawing more than $1,000 from an unnamed account during the time Petito was missing.

Laundrie disappeared six days before Petito’s body was discovered. Bertolino told News Nation’s Ashleigh Banfield that he would go hiking often so his parents weren’t concerned about him leaving to go to the reserve.

“He’s a young man; they weren’t concerned,” Bertolino said. “They thought he was … clearing his mind.”

Coroner says Gabby Petito was strangled to death; Laundrie lawyer releases comment

News Nation’s Brian Entin reported that police had kept tabs on Laundrie before he disappeared by placing surveillance cameras around his family’s home, but they missed him leaving to go to the reserve. Authorities said the lack of charges against Laundrie prevented them from taking more drastic measures.

“What I’ll say is that we were the ones doing everything in our power to get answers on this. If mistakes were made, there’s human error involved in every investigation,” North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said. “It certainly wasn’t from a lack of taking it seriously or hustle or knowledge. Sometimes things happen.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Son Finds Aspiring Actress Dead in Bed After Neighbor Allegedly Shoots by Accident While Cleaning Gun

An Atlanta woman is dead after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that her neighbor accidentally shot while he was cleaning his gun, according to Gwinnett County police. Carlether Foley, 36, was an aspiring actress with several small roles on her resume. Authorities say that she was lying in bed on Friday night when she was struck by a bullet fired by her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Restaurant Manager Speaks Out About ‘Surveillance Footage’ on Last Night She Was Seen Alive

The investigation into Gabby Petito’s disappearance took a heartbreaking turn when officials discovered her body on September 19th. Later reports included more tragic details confirming the 22-year-old’s death by strangulation. Many hoped for more answers regarding her homicide from the full autopsy report. However, the report released additional upsetting information instead. It turns out, her remains likely fought the elements for weeks before their discovery.
JACKSON, WY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Police say man 'probably' died by suicide at the Carlton Reserve

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman suggested Friday that Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide in the Carlton Reserve. The sheriff made the comments during a police gathering in Florida. “That guy went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was,” he said. Mr Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found along with his notebook and backpack on 20 October in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve. The Sarasota County Coroner matched the remains to Mr Laundrie using dental records and - being unable to determine a time or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cause Of Death#Wfla#The Carlton Reserve#Cnn#News Nation
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Laundrie's parents maintain their silence as they return to Florida home from two-day trip to 'grieve privately' after their son's skeletal remains were found in swamp

Brian Laundrie's parents maintained their wall of silence today as they returned home from a secret getaway carrying beach bags. Christopher and Roberta Laundry took off Sunday morning to 'grieve privately' after the remains of their fugitive son were finally located last week in Florida swampland. Their attorney, Steven Bertolino,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
Popculture

Brian Laundrie's Family Lawyer Says Remains Found Are Likely His

The human remains discovered by the FBI off a Florida trail on Wednesday are almost certainly Brian Laundrie's, his parents' lawyer said. Bertolino, who has represented Chris and Roberta Laundrie for the past few weeks, told CNN's Chris Cuomo that "the probability is strong that it is Brian's remains." Bertolino also said that Laundrie's parents contacted authorities Tuesday night to let them know they wanted to search the trail Wednesday and that the finding of his belongings was a coincidence.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘It’s hogwash’: Laundrie lawyer denies speculation parents planted Brian belongings

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino has rubbished suggestions that Chris and Roberta may have planted their son’s belongings in a Florida nature reserve.Human remains strongly believed to belong to Brian Laundrie were discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday alongside a backpack and notebook belonging to the missing fugitive.Follow all the latest on the Brian Laundrie search here.Despite law enforcement scouring the waterlogged reserve for five weeks without finding any trace of him, Mr Laundrie’s parents located the items within a couple of hours.When asked about growing speculation that the items could have been placed there, Mr Bertolino...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah city accused of violating state law to return $3,000 in fees collected for Gabby Petito police body camera video

The city of Moab, Utah is returning almost $3,000 in fees it charged several media organisations for the release of body camera footage depicting a police encounter with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.In the footage, Moab police officers respond to a domestic violence call claiming Mr Laundrie had hit Ms Petito, and that Ms Petito had scratched Mr Laundrie. The officers talk to the couple about the fight before suggesting they separate for the night to cool down. The footage was captured on 12 August, and nearly a month later Ms Petito was reported missing.Police body camera footage -...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJBF

WJBF

3K+
Followers
837
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy