CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Brian Laundrie’s parents ‘grieving privately’; cause of death still undetermined, lawyer says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0Uaz_0cc1eeGH00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The cause of death for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, has not yet been determined, his family’s lawyer said Monday.

Attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA on Friday that Laundrie’s remains had been transferred to an anthropologist for further evaluation.

“No manner or cause of death was determined,” Bertolino said Monday.

Bertolino also confirmed reports that there would be no funeral service for Laundrie.

Bertolino said his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were currently “grieving privately in Florida” with their daughter Cassie.

Brian Laundrie’s remains given to anthropologist, lawyer says

After more than a month of searching, authorities located Laundrie’s remains and other evidence on Oct. 20 at the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County, Florida. The remains were identified using Laundrie’s dental records. They were found alongside some personal items, including a backpack, dry bag and a notebook, which experts believe could provide further clues.

“If that notebook contained, for example, information that could have been admissions, it could be projecting blame or rationalization, all that information could help in the determination,” former FBI profiler Jim Clemente told CNN on Thursday .

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s death after returning to North Port, Florida, without her after the couple went on a cross-country road trip.

Elizabeth Smart: Others like Gabby Petito ‘deserve every bit as much to be found’

Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming, and the coroner ruled she had died by “manual strangulation.”

Laundrie was never charged in connection with her death, though he was suspected of debit card fraud and withdrawing more than $1,000 from an unnamed account during the time Petito was missing.

Laundrie disappeared six days before Petito’s body was discovered. Bertolino told News Nation’s Ashleigh Banfield that he would go hiking often so his parents weren’t concerned about him leaving to go to the reserve.

“He’s a young man; they weren’t concerned,” Bertolino said. “They thought he was … clearing his mind.”

K-9 handler not sure how dogs missed remains in Florida reserve

News Nation’s Brian Entin reported that police had kept tabs on Laundrie before he disappeared by placing surveillance cameras around his family’s home, but they missed him leaving to go to the reserve. Authorities said the lack of charges against Laundrie prevented them from taking more drastic measures.

“What I’ll say is that we were the ones doing everything in our power to get answers on this. If mistakes were made, there’s human error involved in every investigation,” North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said. “It certainly wasn’t from a lack of taking it seriously or hustle or knowledge. Sometimes things happen.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Miguel Sword
7d ago

Had the parents turned him into the police from the outset, their son, although in jail, would still be alive. Sadly, the boy couldn’t bring himself to man up and face the consequences of his actions.

Reply
2
Related
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Inmate disarms officer, fires gun at Illinois courthouse

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — Police released a tense video that shows an inmate wrestling a gun away from a correctional officer at an Illinois courthouse before firing the weapon. The inmate, 55-year-old Fredrick Gross, was at the Mount Vernon courthouse for a jury trial on Monday, according to a news release from the Illinois State […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Former Evansville doctor accused of ‘fondling’ patients

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two alleged victims say they were shocked by how they were touched by a doctor they had been seeing for 30 years. Now, the Indiana Attorney General has gotten involved. The formal complaint against Dr. James Jenison alleges two counts of lewd or immoral conduct, and one county of fraud or […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Dubois County man arrested on child molesting charges

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dubois County man was arrested on three separate child molesting charges. Daniel Emmons of Jasper was arrested Thursday. An investigation was opened after the Indiana Department of Child Services said that Emmons had possibly committed sexual acts with a juvenile.  Emmons was arrested and taken to the Orange County […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Smart
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigating after $12,000 worth of glasses are stolen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are investigating a theft involving $12,000 worth of glasses. Police say it happened at the Eastland Mall LensCrafters Thursday. The manager told officers that about 50 pairs of glasses were stolen. Police say surveillance video shows the suspects putting the glasses into their shopping bags then leaving the store. You’re […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Another arrest in fentanyl drug ring that led to toddler’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – While investigating another person for buying and selling fentanyl, Evansville Police were led to a man who bought the drug from Jazmynn Brown, one of 6 people arrested in connection with the overdose death of a toddler. Ryan Cheek is charged with dealing and possessing narcotics. He told detectives he had […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy