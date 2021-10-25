CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview Revealed

By Karthik Chandra
thenerdstash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The official campaign gameplay overview for Halo Infinite has been released, which you can find below!. ORIGINAL STORY: Xbox has announced a Halo Infinite campaign gameplay overview will take place on October 25. The timings are at 6 am PT/9 am ET/2 pm BST. Xbox shared the news officially on...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

thenerdstash.com

Far Cry 6 Update 1.03 Patch Notes

You’ve been having fun on the island of Yara, making trouble for Anton and his kin, hanging out with Dani, and petting the true protagonist of the story, Chorizo the wiener dog. But have you noticed any bugs? If your answer is, “I have, but can we go back to that wiener dog you were just talking about?” then you’re in the right place, because we’ve got the latest patch notes for Far Cry 6 Update 1.03.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Star Ocean: The Divine Force Revealed At PlayStation State of Play

Roleplaying video games are making a huge comeback lately. The popularity of RPGs, and JRPGs, is at a high that hasn’t been seen since their inception in the nineties. With many games getting remakes, and so many more demanded, it’s no surprise. Another popular trend is sequels to older games! And with the PlayStation State of Play earlier today, we saw a welcome return to Star Ocean. Five years after its last iteration, Star Ocean: The Divine Force has been announced for 2022!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Bright Memory: Infinite Releases in November

Few have heard of the short but sweet Bright Memory, released on Steam back in March of 2020. If you’ve had the chance to play it, then the hype behind Bright Memory: Infinite is completely understandable. If not, then what are you waiting for? Go buy and play it! You even get a free copy of Bright Memory: Infinite with it, so what more could you ask for? Alright, now that my shill portion of this article is out of the way, let’s get on to the real news. Bright Memory: Infinite, which was scheduled to release this year, has received an official release date of November 11! The teams at Playism and FYQD Studio released a fresh trailer showcasing both a snippet of the game’s beauty and story in anticipation of its launch, which you can find below.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

November PlayStation Plus Includes PS5 and PSVR Titles Alike

PlayStation has been giving quite interesting free game offerings as of late. Considering their PC counterparts, both Steam and Epic Games, offer free titles now and then; Sony might be feeling pressured to offer more. As the holiday season comes to us as rapidly as it can, PlayStation sees the value in giving subscribers bigger and better incentives for new users to try PS Plus and PSVR. While the subscription has always given users access to online play through PSN and discounts on the PlayStation Store, fans are wondering if the free games constitute as enough to subscribe. As announced just a few weeks ago, Sony is preparing a slew of PSVR titles to bring to the PlayStation Plus catalog. Now, Sony has finally revealed the games that will be headed to November PlayStation Plus and PSVR users.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Kena Patch 1.11 Patch Notes – Save Slots, World Map, Photo Mode

Developer Ember Lab has released yet another coat of polish to its acclaimed action-adventure in the shape of Kena: Bridge of Spirits Patch 1.11. Much like previous updates, Kena patch 1.11 is nothing major and aims to add in quality of life improvements along with a few choice bug fixes. We’ve pulled together the Kena: Bridge of Spirits 1.11 patch notes, which you can read through below.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Ashwalkers Coming to Switch in 2022

Video game publisher Dear Villagers have recently confirmed that their black and white survival adventure game Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey will arrive on Switch in the first quarter of 2022. The company has also released a Switch announcement trailer of Ashwalkers on their official YouTube channel. It seems like lately, Switch has become the favorite game releasing spot for PC game developers after PC. The platform is already loaded with some highly popular PC titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and it continues to attract more.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: How to Find a Battery for the Thumper

In the first chapter of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the titular team sets out to hunt down some monsters to sell them to Lady Hellbender. Luckily, Rocket has a plan on how to do just that. He sets up these devices known as Thumpers to draw out the creatures, but one of them malfunctions. To repair it, Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill, aka you need to find a battery replacement. This guide will show you how to find a battery for the Thumper Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Get Gold Rathian

Well, this is it. With the 1.5.0/1.5.1 title update, comes the last two Monsties to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which are the Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos pair. You’ve seen how these two have wreaked havoc in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, now let’s take a look at how you can obtain yourself a Gold Rathian as a Monstie in Monster Hunter Stories 2.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Vicarious Visions ‘Lose its Name’ Following Blizzard Move

The developers behind Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 and Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Series, Vicarious Visions will lose its name following a merge with Activision Blizzard, being transformed into a support studio, possibly called Blizzard Albany, not a lead developer as it has been up to this point.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Destiny 2 Update 3.3.1.2 Patch Notes

Destiny 2 has today launched update 3.3.1.2 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As you may have noticed when stepping into the subreddit for Destiny 2, the bugs and failed fixes for the Telesto have been infinitely memed by the community. Today, it seems Bungie is trying to fix the weapon, introducing some fixes for the weapon attaching to allies and hurting them. Don’t be surprised if we see the same thing going into next week though. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Destiny 2 update 3.3.1.2!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

GTA San Andreas VR for Oculus Quest 2 Announced

Facebook has been pioneering much of the virtual reality gaming market. After buying Oculus in 2014 for a measly two billion dollars, Facebook has been laser-focused on the market since. Pouring more money into new studios creating unique and interesting gameplay, Oculus hasn’t stopped pushing the technology even further. With exclusive releases like Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 and Rock Band VR, there’s already a healthy stream of content. Now, it seems that Oculus is pushing exclusives even further than before. This morning, Facebook announced one of the latest titles in development. Rockstar Games announced it will remake GTA San Andreas in VR for the Oculus Quest 2.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

14 Things to Look Forward to in the FFXIV Endwalker Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV has grown increasingly popular lately. So popular in fact, that it was sold out both physically and digitally at one point! There are even talks of an FFXIV-inspired TV show. The MMORPG is Square Enix’s first for the Final Fantasy series. After a rocky start a few years back, it’s in full stride now. The last expansion, Shadowbringers, was released in 2019 and brought in a ton of new players. The next expansion, FFXIV Endwalker, was announced earlier this year alongside news of a PS5 release at a Square Enix showcase. The November 23 release date for FFXIV Endwalker is now less than a month away. To celebrate, let’s take a look at 14 things the new Endwalker expansion will bring us!
VIDEO GAMES

