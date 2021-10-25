Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay Overview Revealed

Few have heard of the short but sweet Bright Memory, released on Steam back in March of 2020. If you’ve had the chance to play it, then the hype behind Bright Memory: Infinite is completely understandable. If not, then what are you waiting for? Go buy and play it! You even get a free copy of Bright Memory: Infinite with it, so what more could you ask for? Alright, now that my shill portion of this article is out of the way, let’s get on to the real news. Bright Memory: Infinite, which was scheduled to release this year, has received an official release date of November 11! The teams at Playism and FYQD Studio released a fresh trailer showcasing both a snippet of the game’s beauty and story in anticipation of its launch, which you can find below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO