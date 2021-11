We’ve lived in quite a few houses over the years (this is our eighth home since we’ve been married!). Some homes you move into and you know it will be a long journey to make it yours. That’s exciting in its own way! We’ve had so many homes like that and it’s always been so rewarding to see them transform over the years. I’ve enjoyed finding creative ways to connect with all of my homes and even the process of bringing them from dull or dated to beautiful and welcoming.

