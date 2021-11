Meeting characters has been different in Disney World recently. The one-on-one character experiences haven’t been happening in the parks due to COVID-19. But, guests can say “hello” to some of their favorite friends from a distance. Disney recently announced that meet and greets are returning in a modified way, and they even shared us which characters are coming back as part of those experiences. But now, it looks like some changes have been made to the name of this modified way of meeting characters in Disney World.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO