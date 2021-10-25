Hyperkube was deprecated, removed in 1.19

[email protected]:~$ wget https://training.linuxfoundation.org/cm/LFD259/LFD259_V2021-01-13_SOLUTIONS.tar.xz--user=xxxx --password=xxxxxxx. --2021-10-27 05:35:44-- https://training.linuxfoundation.org/cm/LFD259/LFD259_V2021-01-13_SOLUTIONS.tar.xz--user=xxxxxx. Resolving training.linuxfoundation.org (training.linuxfoundation.org)... 151.101.41.5. Connecting to training.linuxfoundation.org (training.linuxfoundation.org)|151.101.41.5|:443... connected. Username/Password Authentication Failed. Hello,. Please note you are missing a space between the URL and the --user= part. Also you removed a zero. You can always use a browser to view the directory....
Is anyone else having problems installing podman?? I follow all instructions and get this:. The following additional packages will be installed:. catatonit containernetworking-plugins criu crun fuse-overlayfs fuse3 libfuse3-3 libnet1 libprotobuf-c1 libprotobuf17 libyajl2. podman-machine-cni podman-plugins python3-protobuf. The following packages will be REMOVED:. fuse. The following NEW packages will be installed:. catatonit...
I'm working my way through lab exercise 12.1 and finding myself extremely confused about its purpose. For whatever reason, it's using a single pod containing 4 containers to demonstrate the effects of nodeSelector. There's also a line saying "Determine where the new containers have been deployed. They should be more evenly spread this time."
I'm following Debugging and Diagnostics - Starting in Inspect Mode section of *--Node.js Application Development course. I started the execution with the following command:. I can see my application on chrome://inspect, however, when I hit on Inspect button, although I see that Debugger is paused, I cannot see the source file.
**I wonder if this statement from your course is still relevant. " ... using async/await with Express is recommended against. Express was built before async/await syntax was part of the JavaScript language and as a result it does not always behave as expected." source: https://trainingportal.linuxfoundation.org/learn/course/nodejs-services-development-lfw212/manipulating-data-with-restful-services/manipulating-data-with-restful-services?page=8. **I wondering in which case...
I'm trying to follow the LXC lab but after some trials and google searching I'm still with no networking containers. [email protected]:~# hostnamectl status Static hostname: alex-kvm Icon name: computer-vm Chassis: vm Machine ID: 842c7ef66a9c4d7b88ec23e7c342ce7c Boot ID: 11ef0d3089fa49f9b8b6dd474f04c73e Virtualization: kvm Operating System: Ubuntu 21.10 Kernel: Linux 5.13.0-20-generic Architecture: x86-64 Hardware Vendor: QEMU Hardware Model: Standard PC _Q35 + ICH9, 2009_
The question 4 in Lab6.2, I have a different solution, instead of comparing rpm packages using "rpm -qa", why cant we use. "rpm -qa > before_rebuilddb" then doing the same thing after the rebuild?. "rpm -qa > post_rebuiddb" then comparing it via "diff before_rebuilddb post_rebuilddb", the output is easier to...
ERROR: (gcloud.compute.instances.create) Could not fetch resource:. - Required 'compute.images.useReadOnly' permission for 'projects/onap-177920/global/images/aarna-aio-openstack-train-centos-7-08062020-00' I already requested my access through google form since more than 24 hrs. Regards. Ahmed.
The course material has been updated, both lectures and labs. You can download a new set of lab exercises from the Resources tab (in the course Menu). To ensure you have access to the latest changes, please clear your cache. Regards,. Flavia. The Linux Foundation Training Team.
SSD-1: (i believe there were also 2 or 3 tiny system reserved partitions, like Windows Recovery and EFI partition) (NTFS) Windows 10 C: partition (~260GB) (NTFS) Data partition (~670GB) SSD-2: (NTFS) Data partition (~850GB) (ext4) Linux root partition (~20GB) (ext4) Linux home partition (~55GB) One day, I was using Ubuntu...
“Progress in AI is something that will take a while to happen, but [that] doesn’t make it science fiction.” So Stuart Russell, the University of California computing professor, told the Guardian at the weekend. The scientist said researchers had been “spooked” by their own success in the field. Prof Russell, the co-author of the top artificial intelligence (AI) textbook, is giving this year’s BBC’s Reith lectures – which have just begun – and his doubts appear increasingly relevant.
Leading events for the Automotive Linux community and Japan open source community gathering developers, technologists, and community leaders virtually for two days of education, discovery and collaboration for the advancement of the world’s largest shared technologies. SAN FRANCISCO, October 28, 2021 — The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass...
If you need to upgrade your laptop, you should take advantage of this year’s Black Friday deals, particularly Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday gaming laptop deals, depending on the machine’s purpose. You don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday though, as there are early Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. For example, the massively popular Dell XPS 13 is currently discounted by $250, which brings the laptop’s price down to $700 from its original price of $950.
Google just banned 151 different apps that were all part of a scam campaign called “UltimaSMS.”. Before Google deleted them, the apps had been collectively downloaded more than 10.5 million times, so it's worth checking your phone to make sure you don't have any of them on your own device.
Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
Over 150 harmful apps were recently banned by Google. Google has removed three harmful apps from the Play Store yet again. Google announced at Google I/O this year that there are already 3 billion active Android devices, and the removal of these apps will helping individuals who may have been duped into using them.
Most people subscribe to Amazon Prime for the free shipping, but the membership comes with a number of other perks that you may not be taking advantage of -- or that you may not even know about. Many...
Comments / 0