Unemployment Insurance Fraud

The Supreme Court sounded a note of skepticism Monday over Texas’s controversial six-week abortion ban, appearing ready to allow abortion providers to challenge the law in federal court. The case did not deal directly with the ban’s lawfulness. Rather, the justices wrestled with whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) and...
More than 2,000 New York City firefighters took medical leave this past week as the deadline for showing proof of full vaccination has passed and city workers who failed to comply with the mandate now face being placed on unpaid leave. New York City Fire Department (NYFD) Deputy Commissioner Frank...
British bank Barclays on Monday said chief executive Jes Staley had quit ahead of contesting the outcome of a U.K. probe into past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays, which had supported Staley during the investigation, added in a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that...
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin were campaigning in many of the same, highly competitive parts of Virginia on Monday, trying to secure last minute support in a governor’s race that has captured national attention as a major referendum on Joe Biden’s presidency. McAuliffe, who...
