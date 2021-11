We knew coming into this season that if the Raptors were going to find any success, it was going to come in the trenches. With existing issues in the half court offense only exacerbated by a shoulder injury to Pascal Siakam, Toronto has been left with a collection of raw talent not really suited to creating baskets in slow-down situations, whether that’s in isolation or pick and roll. The only guy with a proven track record of doing so was Fred VanVleet, with OG Anunoby beside him showing positive strides in the preseason.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO