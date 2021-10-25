Albany Tech set to add alternative energy program

ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a ribbon-cutting for its new lab at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Carlton Construction Academy building’s room 126.

The new lab will feature an Amatrol Alternative Energy Learning System with solar and wind, solar PV installation, and troubleshooting. Albany Technical College plans to concentrate on solar energy since that is the focus in our region, but one course will offer training on small wind system fundamentals. Employers in the community and current students will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

As technology advances and non-renewable energy sources continue to dwindle, interest in renewable energy sources grows every year. The demand for qualified alternative energy technicians is rapidly rising as more consumers and businesses apply solar energy and small wind systems in their communities.

Chedly Yahya, instructor of sustainable renewable and alternative energy at ATC, said that Amatrol’s Alternative Energy Learning System tackles basic alternative energy training through a unique eLearning curriculum and hands-on experience with real industrial solar and wind components, photovoltaic skills, and troubleshooting training. Students will receive hands-on training relevant to work in the field.

The need for a Sustainable Renewable and Alternative Energy Program was discussed back in 2017. The college was able to identify that there would be a local industry-driven need for these jobs in the near future as new energy employment was increasing around the country. The substantive summary was presented to the state board in early 2018. Albany Technical College was approved to teach the curriculum on Aug. 3, 2018. The new lab location is in the newly constructed Carlton building, and that building was recently finished with a ribbon-cutting on March 11. Yahya was hired as a full-time instructor for sustainable renewable and alternative energy at Albany Tech in 2021.

The Sustainable Renewable and Alternative Energy diploma program concentrates on solar photovoltaic and small wind technology (50 kW/h and smaller). This program prepares students for entry-level positions in the field of renewable energy technicians and technical maintenance. Emphasis is placed on “green” technologies, including electricity, solar photovoltaics, wind, energy efficiency, and smart grid technology.

Students develop the practical skills to install, troubleshoot, and maintain solar photovoltaic and wind turbine systems. The course work includes theory and lab practice in energy fundamentals, sustainability; construction practices; electrical currents, and energy measures and efficiency.

Upon completion of the program, students will be able to properly select and install a solar or wind energy system on a variety of sites; inspect, troubleshoot, and repair an existing solar system; conduct a site analysis, including load analysis; and demonstrate proper methods for electrical wiring of solar arrays/systems (AC and DC) among other tasks.

For more information about the Sustainable, Renewable, and Alternative Energy Program, call Yahya at (229) 430-6075 or email to cyahya@albanytech.edu.