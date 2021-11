From the depths of the Radio Shack vault, comes this Audium Spectrum Analyzer for the TRS-80 Color Computer. Here’s more from SonicState:. The worlds of computers and electronic music go hand in hand, and often there are unexpected oddities to be found, marrying the two. This Audio Spectrum Analyzer for the TRS-80 Color Computer (Radio Shack Cat. No. 26-3156) is a surprisingly responsive and well-featured example, released way back in 1981 by Steve Bjork (possibly no relation to the singer). The Tandy Colour Computer (or CoCo) uses a Motorola 6809 processor which is clearly capable of doing FFT (Fast Fourier Transform) pretty accurately using the TV RF connection.

