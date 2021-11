Developer Kinetic Games has given us a glimpse at the upcoming update for Phasmophobia to tie in with the spooky season, and it’s sounding positively petrifying. If you’re looking for something to play with pals to celebrate Halloween, then we recommend Phasmophobia (along with an extra pair of trousers). The premise is that you and your team of three fellow players are paranormal investigators, arriving at the sites of spectral disturbances with a bevy of specialised equipment. This includes an electromagnetic field reader to find the remnants of ghostly activity, a UV light to discover fingerprints and footprints, and a Spirit Box to talk to the wraith that is trapped within these four walls like an angry hornet in a jam jar.

