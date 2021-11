Peacock Audio is a newer brand, but they’ve gained attention in the ChiFi world due to their beautiful designs and well-received audio quality. The company has teamed up with Linsoul to launch its latest product and first true wireless earphone in the U.S., the Flight, to Kickstarter. Starting at $99, these earbuds are hand-crafted, hand-tested, and hand-painted and promise high-quality audio with the latest Bluetooth codec and support for aptX HD. We were sent an early sample and are here to tell you whether this is a project you should consider backing.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO