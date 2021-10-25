Sudan’s doctors committee: two shot dead in protests at military takeover

The text of the following statement was released by the Troika: Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway. The Troika is deeply concerned about the situation in Sudan and condemns the suspension of the institutions of state, the declaration of state of emergency, and the military forces detaining Prime Minister Hamdok as well as other members of the civilian leadership. We call on the security forces to immediately release those they have unlawfully detained. The actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO