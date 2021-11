Even before the pandemic, cracks in the global supply chain were showing. When U.S. and China trade relations became strained, so did the supply chain. The pandemic, of course, only made matters worse and has continued to weaken the supply chain. Shutdowns of major ports coupled with heavy congestion at other ports, critical part shortage and increasing e-commerce demands are just some of the challenges facing today’s supply chain. It is not surprising therefore that a Gartner survey revealed the growing focus on supply chain resiliency. It found that 21% of the surveyed supply chain leaders believed their networks were now highly resilient with another 55% striving to become more resilient over the next three years.

