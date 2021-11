An activist investor is urging Just Eat Takeaway.com to sell or spin off Grubhub by year's end, arguing that the recently acquired company is hurting JET's value. Cat Rock Capital, which owns 6.5% of JET's outstanding shares, made its case Monday in a letter to the company's board. It said that JET's stock had been outperforming the market until the company announced plans to buy Grubhub in June 2020. Since then, it has underperformed the MSCI World Index by 69%.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO