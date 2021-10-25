CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ironSource to Acquire Bidalgo, Further Deepening Its Platform Offering for App Developers With a Full-Stack Marketing Solution

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

IronSource a leading business platform for the App Economy, announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire marketing software company Bidalgo. Bidalgo’s technology empowers app marketers to drive growth by giving them unparalleled visibility and control over their marketing investment. Together with ironSource’s current creative management solution, Luna Labs, this...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces Release Of Zero Trust Data Access Platform In Fourth Quarter Giving Control Of Data Back To Users

Everything Blockchain, Inc. an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced that it has marked January 26, 2022 as the official release date for its Zero Trust Data Access Platform through its subsidiary, Vengar Technologies. While...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

NSAV Announces Launch Of Its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX), Further Expands Presence In $2 Trillion Global Cryptocurrency Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced the launch its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) https://nsavdex.org/#/home , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The NSAVDEX marks a major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Xperteks Expands Its Cloud Services with Intuit to Help Companies Migrate QuickBooks into the Cloud

Xperteks, a globally ranked managed services provider (MSP), announced it has partnered with Intuit to become a member of the QuickBooks Solutions Provider (QSP program), adding more capability for Xperteks to deliver cloud service solutions for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that will need to decide when to migrate from QuickBooks Pro and Premier desktop software to QuickBooks Online services.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Continues Expansion Strategy with Eigth Listing on Hotbit Exchange

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues its aggressive expansion strategy and will be listed on Hotbit, a premier global digital asset trading platform, at the middle of Nov 2021. LTNM will be available for trading with BTC and USDT pairs, and demonstrates the growing appetite for additional digital currencies such as Bitcoin Latinum to begin trading worldwide.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Intelligence#Marketing Software#Ironsource#The App Economy#Cro
aithority.com

SEO Best Practices For E-commerce in 2022

When preparing your e-commerce business for Christmas it’s very easy to forget the pivotal role SEO best practices can play in driving customers to the website. SEO is a long-term game with sustainable rewards, meaning it needs to be engaged from the get-go and must never be an after-thought. Luckily...
INTERNET
aithority.com

EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro Announce Collaboration on Disruptive Crypto Mining Protocol

The Patent-Pending “Proof of Renewable” Protocol May Be a Game-Changer in Crypto Mining. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. together with its subsidiary IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc., are pleased to announce that through their membership with the Renewable Energy Alliance, they have been selected to develop the hardware required for the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy Protocol .
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

MRHB DeFi Partners Ethereum Scaling and Privacy Engine zkSync to Power Halal DeFi Platform

MRHB DeFi the world’s first inclusive and ethical DeFi platform is integrating the Ethereum scaling solution zkSync, developed by software experts Matter Labs. The move will mean that the MRHB DeFi ecosystem will benefit from the low fee transactions zkSync enables, while developers will be able to utilize zkSync technology on the platform’s architecture to improve efficiency, speed, scalability, security and privacy.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Bango And Microsoft Expand Access To Microsoft 365 Subscriptions

Bango the global platform for data-driven commerce, is powering the first Telco to offer bundled Microsoft 365 subscriptions, launching with a major global telecoms provider in the UK. Used by more than a half billion people, Microsoft 365 combines the full Office suite of Microsoft Office 365 apps with Microsoft Teams collaboration software.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
aithority.com

CCC Intelligent Solutions Launches Industry First: Touchless Auto Estimates With Line Level Detail

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announces it has made touchless estimating a reality. The AI-powered CCC Estimate-STP uses advanced AI and insurer-driven rules to automatically initiate and populate detailed and actionable estimates in seconds. In market with four national insurers, including USAA, CCC Estimate – STP offers touchless line level estimates from photos and is part of CCC’s broader offering that is digitizing the auto claims experience.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Predictions Series 2022: Top AI-based Cybersecurity Trends to Secure Your Enterprise

Welcome to our Predictions Series 2022. Today, we are discussing the top AI-based cybersecurity trends that could revolutionize the global economy around Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, and other emerging technologies in the upcoming year. Today, we are hosting insights from Dr. Karen Panetta, IEEE Fellow. Dr. Karen Panetta is the...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

5ire Ecosystem Receives $1.1Million Investment From Sanctum Global Ventures And Diamond Hands Taking Total Funding To $10Million

The sustainability-driven blockchain platform, 5ire, has yet again received an investment worth $1.1m to scale its technology by Sanctum Global Ventures, a VC firm, and Diamond Hands, an ecosystem fund that invests in leading blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. According to official reports, this brings the total raise to $10M, which includes some top venture capitalists in the blockchain industry and HNWIs.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NYDIG Announces Acquisition of Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

Acquisition Adds to Nydig’s Bitcoin Offerings for Businesses and Consumers. NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, announced that it has acquired Bottlepay, the maker of a global, real-time bitcoin payments application. Financial terms were not disclosed. NYDIG previously invested in Bottlepay during the company’s seed funding round. Established in 2019, Bottlepay...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Phunware Now Accepts Bitcoin for Lyte Personal Computers

Black Friday Special on Lyte Optimized PCS From Phunware. Phunware, Inc., a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced it now accepts bitcoin for purchases of high performance computers and peripherals provided by its Lyte Technology (“Lyte”) business unit. To commemorate Phunware’s acquisition of Lyte, Phunware has also launched Black Friday specials on four optimized personal computers designed specifically for crypto miners, gamers, streamers and traders.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

IQHQ Expands Life Science Portfolio In The Bay Area With The Strategic Acquisition Of Elco Yards

The fully entitled, large-scale and mixed-use development project enhances IQHQ’s growing portfolio with another strategic life science district in a thriving innovation hub. IQHQ, Inc., a premier life science real estate development company, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Elco Yards. Situated in one of the peninsula’s most dynamic downtowns, Redwood City, the fully entitled, shovel-ready development site is within walking distance to transit connections from San Francisco to San Jose. Expanding on IQHQ’s ongoing development efforts in the Bay Area, Elco Yards is a mixed-use district that aligns with the company’s strategy to develop iconic, sustainable and truly transformational projects in the world’s leading life science markets. The purchase price was not disclosed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
aithority.com

Tech Data Extends HPE GreenLake Distribution in Asia Pacific

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, announced that it will be collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Asia Pacific to grow its distribution of HPE GreenLake cloud services in the region, enabling partners to access a robust set of cloud services that help customers tackle their most challenging business outcomes. Tech Data is a long standing HPE distributor, and will initially focus its amplified HPE GreenLake distribution model in Singapore and Hong Kong.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Pimax and Tobii Enter Into Partnership to Make Eye Tracking a Standard Feature in Next Generation Pimax Virtual Reality Headsets

Pimax Innovation, a global leading technology company specializing in advanced virtual reality (VR) hardware products, and Tobii, the world leader in eye tracking, announced a partnership. Pimax plans to include the latest Tobii eye-tracking technology as a standard feature for its next-generation of high-end headsets. Pimax next generation VR headsets...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Fortress Technologies Announces Purchase of 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin Mining Machines, More Than Tripling Hash Rate to 645 PH/S Upon 2022 Deployment

Fortress Technologies Inc., a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, is pleased to announce the purchase of 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro (100 TH/s) bitcoin mining machines. The machines are expected to be delivered in equal monthly installments from April through September 2022. “This purchase order...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Captify Launches Search-Powered Addressable TV, Strengthening Advertisers’ Ability to Reach In-Market Audiences

For the first time, advertisers will be able to use intent-rich search data to power their advanced addressable TV strategies. Through a new partnership with LiveRamp, they can now reach prequalified viewing audiences based on their search behavior in the most immersive environment and on the biggest screen through their MVPD or AVOD of choice.
TV & VIDEOS
aithority.com

Elliptic Labs Launches AI Virtual Proximity Sensor on High Volume Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro Smartphones

Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, is launching its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on the latest versions of Xiaomi’s high-volume smartphone line: Redmi’s Note 11 and Note 11 Pro. Both smartphones are powered by Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek — the Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone utilizes the Dimensity 920 chipset, while the Dimensity 810 chipset drives the Redmi Note 11 smartphone.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Trading Technologies to be Acquired by 7RIDGE

Trading Technologies International, Inc., (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, announced that the company has agreed to be acquired by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies. 7RIDGE will fuel Trading Technologies’ organic growth and enable the firm to make targeted strategic acquisitions in the future. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX), who are among the limited partners of the fund managed by 7RIDGE, have voiced their support of the transaction. Terms of the transaction, expected to close before year-end subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy