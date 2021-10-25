ironSource to Acquire Bidalgo, Further Deepening Its Platform Offering for App Developers With a Full-Stack Marketing Solution

The fully entitled, large-scale and mixed-use development project enhances IQHQ’s growing portfolio with another strategic life science district in a thriving innovation hub. IQHQ, Inc., a premier life science real estate development company, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Elco Yards. Situated in one of the peninsula’s most dynamic downtowns, Redwood City, the fully entitled, shovel-ready development site is within walking distance to transit connections from San Francisco to San Jose. Expanding on IQHQ’s ongoing development efforts in the Bay Area, Elco Yards is a mixed-use district that aligns with the company’s strategy to develop iconic, sustainable and truly transformational projects in the world’s leading life science markets. The purchase price was not disclosed.

