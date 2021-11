The dual-branded W/Element Hotel, located at 1439 Chestnut Street in Center City, has opened its final section to the public with the completion of its retail portion. Designed by Cope-Linder Architects and developed by the Chestlen Development Group, the tower rises 617 feet and 52 stories above ground, and stands at the former site of One Meridian Plaza, a block to the south of City Hall. Tutor Perini is the general contractor and The Lighting Practice is the lighting designer and contractor for the tower’s elaborate nighttime illumination. The skyscraper has an enormous impact on the skyline, more so than just about any other building completed in the past couple of years.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO