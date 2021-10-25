CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

ViewSonic's M1 Mini LED Projector Lights The Way For Milton Keynes Night Cycling Event

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BREA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, brought its innovative projection technology to " Moths to the Moon Light - A Lunar Cycle", an outdoor community cycling event in England's Milton Keynes. Developed to be an immersive nighttime experience, the event saw bicycles equipped with ViewSonic's M1 mini LED projectors taking to the town's extensive shared-use bikeways, illuminating the path with animated moths that are representative of the area's rich natural history.

"ViewSonic is happy to take part in such a worthwhile activity that encourages people to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family after such a trying period," said Dean Tsai, Head of LED Display & Projector Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We're committed to developing the most innovative audiovisual solutions with user-centric designs; this event was a perfect opportunity to both do something beneficial for the community, as well as to show how our unique products can enhance daily life in extraordinary ways."

"Moths to the Moon Light - A Lunar Cycle" was commissioned by the local council as part of a creative initiative to build on increased public uptake of cycling and walking during the pandemic. All 50 of the event's participants were provided with ViewSonic's M1 mini, a 300-gram featherweight LED pocket cinema projector, which was attached to their bicycles.

The M1 mini projected animations of Milton Keynes' diverse moth species were created by British projection company Illuminos. The moths were cast onto the path ahead of the bicycles, leading them to their destination, to create an immersive experience for the community of Milton Keynes through the use of advanced visual technology.

"When we came up with the concept for Moths to the Moonlight, the image of gleaming moths meandering their way along the Redways after dark, each beamed out from a different cyclist, we knew that it would only work if we could find mini projectors that were up to the challenge of being attached to bikes, and powerful enough to light up the path with animated content," said Rob Vale, the co-founder of Illuminos, "The ViewSonic M1 mini proved to be a perfect choice, and really made the piece possible. Everyone was delighted with seeing their own moth fluttering ahead of them within the event, leading them through the park, and it was wonderful to see the initial concept come to life so well."

At the end of their journey, the event's participants met at a local amphitheater, where they were greeted by a massive projection of the moon. After the event, participants spoke of how it "felt magical" to be guided through Milton Keynes' famous network of paths by the intricate projections, while others spoke of how the event had helped to bring back a sense of community after the pandemic.

Winning a Design Excellence award at the iF Product Design Awards in 2020, the M1 mini projector is an ideal device for outdoor or on-the-go use due to its lightweight and ultra-mini size. Additionally, the projector's built-in battery and JBL speaker together deliver convenient audiovisual entertainment anywhere, while offering flexible projection angles with an adjustable smart stand that can satisfy any viewing needs.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewsonics-m1-mini-led-projector-lights-the-way-for-milton-keynes-night-cycling-event-301407402.html

SOURCE ViewSonic

Comments / 0

Related
commercialintegrator.com

ViewSonic To Showcase Interactive Displays, Direct View LED and More at InfoComm 2021

ViewSonic will showcase its line of collaborative and integrated display solutions at InfoComm 2021, including new lines of interactive displays, direct view LED displays, large-format presentation displays, gaming monitors, LED projectors and more. The company’s digital display solutions, designed for classrooms, boardrooms, esports arenas, wayfinding and more, will be on...
ELECTRONICS
skiddle.com

The Rollin' Stoned / MK11 Milton Keynes / Saturday 23rd October

A Rock’n’Roll Circus is coming to town… everything seems to be ready... is everyone ready?. Customer reviews of The Rollin' Stoned / MK11 Milton Keynes / Saturday 23rd October. Average rating:. 94%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Fantastic. Posted 24th Oct 10:37am. Overall rating: 5 Verified...
MUSIC
BBC

M1 near Milton Keynes reopens after van crash with stationary lorry

A serious crash between a van and a stationary lorry closed part of the northbound M1 in Buckinghamshire. Thames Valley Police said on Twitter that the "serious-injury collision" occurred at about 07:00 BST. The motorway was closed between junction 13, for Milton Keynes south and Bedford, and junction 14, for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Digital Trends

LG’s Full HD LED CineBeam projector comes with webOS 5 on board

Projectors had long been large, cumbersome pieces of equipment that cost thousands of dollars. But in 2021, there is a wide range of options, from excellent 4K projectors to great on-the-go portable projectors, and that’s precisely where the new LG CineBeam PF610P slots in. The latest in LG’s CineBeam lineup...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Handheld Pickup Tool (ALL-2660)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an automotive technician, I often need to clean up items, like nails, nuts and bolts, that drop on the floor," said an inventor from Sautee, Ga. "This tool attracts the hardware so I can remove it from the floor and then deposit it in the trash."
ELECTRONICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Starship 'PumpkinBot' returns to Milton Keynes this Halloween

A select few Starship delivery robots have been decorated as pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. The cute robots that everyone knows and loves can be seen roaming around Milton Keynes. Only a few of the many that live in Milton Keynes have been selected to become 'PumpkinBots'. Starship has told people...
CARS
buckinghamshirelive.com

The Milton Keynes area with one of the highest vehicle crime rates in the UK

A Milton Keynes area has been named the sixth worst area for car crime in the UK. Last year, there were 252 reports of vehicle crime in the MK14 area. This means drivers in the Great Linford, Stantonbury, Blakelands, Giffard Park and Linford Wood are among the most at risk areas for vehicles to be targeted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viewsonic#Projector#Product Design#Brea#Viewsonic Corp#British#Illuminos
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes: Why swarms of ladybirds might be infesting your home

People in Milton Keynes have said they are seeing a large clusters of ladybirds huddling together recently. They have been reported to nest in window frames, in supports under a bridge and bathrooms. Many people from Milton Keynes believe the ladybirds are getting ready to hibernate for the winter while...
ANIMALS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes Primark store devotes entire second floor to homeware range

Homeware lovers looking to improve their living space on a budget have a new haven in Buckinghamshire. Primark in Central Milton Keynes has now dedicated the entire second floor of their store to the new Primark Home range. The expansion of the fashion company’s homeware range has taken over a...
RETAIL
T3.com

Apple's colourful new mini-LED MacBook Airs look fantastic

The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros sound marvellous, but they certainly aren’t cheap. For those who want a new laptop without the expense, the next generation of MacBook Air could be just the ticket — and now a reliable leaker has spilled the beans on what to expect, and when.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
buckinghamshirelive.com

British Kebab Awards: Milton Keynes Turkish restaurant scoops prize

A Turkish restaurant in Milton Keynes has won an award at the British Kebab Awards 2021. Pasha Turkish Grill in Milton Keynes won an award for the Best Regional Turkish Restaurant last night (October 27) at the British Kebab Awards. The British Kebab Awards, in association with Just Eat, recognises...
RESTAURANTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes Ofsted ratings: The schools rated inadequate or required to improve

When looking for a school after moving to a new area as a parent, Ofsted ratings are a good indicator to help you learn about the quality of a school. A total of 12 establishments across the Milton Keynes area that have been rated as either ‘Inadequate’ or ‘Requires Improvement’ by the educational body.
EDUCATION
buckinghamshirelive.com

The three-storey Milton Keynes property with an atrium for £1.65 million

A three-storey property with en suites to all of the bedrooms is on the market in Loughton for £1.65 million. With views toward the skyline of Central Milton Keynes, this six bedroom property is in one of Milton Keynes' most sought after areas. It makes the perfect family home with...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Black Friday washing machine deals 2021: What to expect in the sale this year

With not long left until the big Black Friday shopping event, discounts will soon be coming in thick and fast. If you need to find a good deal on some household appliances, this could be the perfect time to get buying.From our favourite kitchen gadgets, such as air fryers and KitchenAids, to larger tech, if you’ve recently moved home or had a unit go kaput, November is the perfect time to browse.While a new washing machine is not exactly something most people get excited about – this essential item carries a hefty price tag, so a decent cut can’t be...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy