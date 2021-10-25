GoPro Announces New High-Performance Battery And HERO10 Black Performance Firmware Update

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (GPRO) - Get GoPro, Inc. Class A Report announced a new high-performance battery for HERO10 and HERO9 Black cameras that significantly increases cold temperature performance and extends video recording times in all conditions. The Enduro battery will be available for purchase at GoPro.com on November 30 and more information is available here.

HERO10 Black Firmware Update + New Battery Improves Cold Temp Performance, Extends Recording Times in All Conditions

GoPro also announced a firmware update for HERO10 Black that enables longer video recording times and extends battery life even with the camera's existing standard battery. The firmware update will be available by the end of October and HERO10 Black owners can update their cameras using the Quik app.

The Enduro battery will be available as a $24.99 spare battery upgrade and features revolutionary technology that dramatically improves HERO10 and HERO9 Black camera performance in cold temperatures (snow sports, for example) while also significantly extending recording times in moderate temperatures.

At a battery temperature of 14F / -10C (note: this is the battery's temperature, it can be even colder outside), with HERO10 Black the Enduro battery enables, on average, 56 minutes of 5.3K60 video, 50 minutes of 4K120 video, 76 minutes of 4K60 video and 115 minutes of 1080p30 video recording.

Enduro also significantly increases video recording time in moderate temperatures. For example, with HERO10 Black during typical outdoor activities at a temperature of 77F / 25C, the Enduro battery enables, on average, a total of 60 minutes of 5.3K60 video (a 28% improvement over the standard battery), a total of 51 minutes of 4K120 video (a 40% improvement over the standard battery), a total of 71 minutes of 4K60 video (a 13% improvement over the standard battery) and a total of 120 minutes of 1080p30 video recording per charge.

And HERO10 Black's new firmware update, slated for release by end of October, introduces three "Video Performance Modes" that make it easy to maximize your HERO10's performance depending on your use case:

  • Maximum Video Performance - Maximum resolution and frame rates for the very best image quality and ultra-slow-motion video.
  • Extended Battery - Optimal resolutions and frame rates for the longest possible video recording times and maximum battery life.
  • Tripod / Stationary Video — Optimized for recording long video clips at the highest resolutions and frame rates when the camera is stationary without motion or airflow to cool the camera. GPS and HyperSmooth video stabilization are turned OFF in this mode.

The following is what users can expect to achieve, on average, in Tripod / Stationary Video mode when recording a single continuous clip at a temperature of 77F / 25C in static situations without movement or airflow to cool the camera:

  • 5.3K60 - 47% more runtime than previous for an average of 29 minute-long clips
  • 5.3K30 - 11% more runtime than previous for an average of 44 minute-long clips
  • 4K120 - 52% more runtime than previous for an average of 26 minute-long clips
  • 4K60 - 154% more runtime than previous for an average of 63 minute-long clips
  • 4K30 - 35% more runtime than previous for an average of 50 minute-long clips

A future firmware update will enable even longer clip lengths in 5.3K30 and 4K30. And if important for your use case, 2.7K and 1080p will enable even longer single clip recording times than above in either Extended Battery or Maximum Video Performance modes.

The HERO10 firmware update will be available by the end of October and HERO10 Black owners can update their cameras using the Quik app.

About GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) - Get GoPro, Inc. Class A Report GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-announces-new-high-performance-battery-and-hero10-black-performance-firmware-update-301407626.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

