CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Omantel Deploys Ciena 800G Technology to Connect Data Centres, Submarine Cable Landing Stations and Telecom Exchanges

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Oman Telecommunications Company, Oman’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, has deployed Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800G coherent optical technology to connect data centres, submarine cable landing stations and telecom exchanges in various regions across the Sultanate in order to accommodate the rapid increase in network traffic. Marking...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Electronic Engineering Times

STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless Accelerating Connected IoT Solutions Deployment

The collaboration will enable the STM32 MCU user community to leverage flexible cellular IoT connectivity and edge-to-cloud solutions from Sierra Wireless. STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless have announced an agreement that will enable the STM32 microcontroller (MCU) user community to leverage flexible cellular IoT connectivity and edge-to-cloud solutions from Sierra Wireless.
ELECTRONICS
techweez.com

Submarine Cable Corporation SEACOM Acquires Fibre Firm Hirani Telecom

Pan-African telecommunications services provider SEACOM has announced that it has completed the 100% acquisition of Hirani Telecom’s metro fibre network. The network will be incorporated into SEACOM’s existing metro network in Nairobi and will be under its full control. Hirani Telecom is one of Kenya’s fastest-growing triple-play service providers, and...
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

Facebook robot deploys fibre optic cables through power lines

In a bid to advance internet connectivity around the globe, Facebook Connectivity has developed a robot that moves along power lines to deploy fibre cables, wrapping them along medium voltage power lines. The robot, called Bombyx, is designed to be agile, clearing obstacles and flipping over where necessary as it...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Amazon previews AWS Data Exchange for its Redshift data warehouse service

Amazon Web Services Inc. has announced the public preview of AWS Data Exchange for Amazon Redshift, with an aim to make it simpler for customers to find third-party data and query it using its data warehouse service. The AWS Data Exchange debuted in 2019. The service is meant to help...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecom#Submarine Cable
chatsports.com

RF Coaxial Cable Assemblies Market Size and Forecast | Key Players – TE Connectivity, Sumitomo, Molex, Amphenol, Gore, ZTT, Huber+Suhner, Rosenberger GmbH, Jiangsu Trigiant Technology Co., Carlisle Interconnect Technologies,

New Jersey, United States,- The RF Coaxial Cable Assemblies Market report focuses on economic developments and consumer spending trends in different countries for the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better reputation in the coming years. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as recent developments of the RF Coaxial Cable Assemblies industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall RF Coaxial Cable Assemblies market research.
MARKETS
wraltechwire.com

Raleigh’s Constellation Digital Partners deploys technology platform for credit union, more deployments to come

RALEIGH – Constellation Digital Partners launched a digital service for Farmers Insurance Credit Union, FIGFCU, using the company’s digital platform earlier this week. According to a statement issued by the company, the deployment will support credit union member enrollment, as well as authentication, and provide support for iOS and Android applications.
RALEIGH, NC
martechseries.com

AnalyticsIQ Makes Marketing Data Available on AWS Data Exchange

AWS customers can access B2C and B2B insights, analytics, and modeling capabilities. AnalyticsIQ, a leading provider of predictive marketing data, today announced the availability of individual-level marketing data on AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use external data in the cloud. AnalyticsIQ’s B2B and B2C data, including niche audiences especially valuable for organizations in the auto, finance, health and wellness, and media industries, is now widely available.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

ARM processors to change the data centre in the coming years

ARM-based server vendor Bamboo Systems has shared expectations to shake up the server industry. With the coming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow scheduled next week, the goal of an efficient green data centre has become a mandatory trajectory. But with the growing number of data centres, their density, the volume of data we all generate, and above all the vast choice of mobile applications that produce data, is this a realistic prospect, or a utopia?
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
thefastmode.com

Nokia, TPG Telecom Deploy 5G Femtocell on Live Network

Nokia and TPG Telecom on Tuesday announced that they have deployed the Asia Pacific region’s first 5G femtocell in a live network. Using Nokia’s unique modular 4G/5G Smart Node, the solution allows operators to provide their customers with superior indoor 5G coverage from a dedicated femtocell. Nokia Smart Node is...
TECHNOLOGY
Design World Network

TNC and RP-TNC cable assemblies add ultra-miniature connectivity

Amphenol RF is pleased to expand its connectivity options to include standard and waterproof IP‐rated cable assemblies with TNC and RP‐TNC configurations. These assemblies are designed using 1.13 mm micro coax cable and feature the ultra-miniature AMC4 connector on one end. The other end is terminated with either a TNC or RP-TNC rear mount bulkhead jack, with standard or IP67 sealed options. Additional configurations feature RG-178 coax cable and utilize the ultra-miniature AMC connector to a TNC or RP-TNC rear mount bulkhead jack.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Samsung and Ciena form partnership for 5G

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Ciena for 5G networks, Samsung will use Ciena’s xHaul solutions combined with its own 5G solutions. The two companies will work together to provide both hardware and software solutions for 5G networks, more details are below. As 5G proliferates, immersive services like AR/VR...
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Efficient Deployment of IIoT to Impact Hardware Connected Worker Demand - FactMR Study

250 Pages Hardware Connected Worker Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Japanese operators team on submarine cable

NTT Communications, KDDI, SoftBank Corp and Rakuten Mobile agreed to jointly build a fibre-optic submarine cable connecting Hokkaido and Akita Prefecture with a planned capacity of more than 160Tb/s. KDDI stated deployment of the 770km cable is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Using the latest optical...
ECONOMY
github.blog

GitHub Actions: Secure cloud deployments with OpenID Connect

GitHub Actions now supports OpenID Connect (OIDC) for secure deployments to cloud, which uses short-lived tokens that are automatically rotated for each deployment. Seamless authentication between Cloud Providers and GitHub without the need for storing any long-lived cloud secrets in GitHub. Cloud Admins can rely on the security mechanisms of...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

NSAV Announces Launch Of Its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX), Further Expands Presence In $2 Trillion Global Cryptocurrency Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced the launch its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) https://nsavdex.org/#/home , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The NSAVDEX marks a major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.
MARKETS
aithority.com

EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro Announce Collaboration on Disruptive Crypto Mining Protocol

The Patent-Pending “Proof of Renewable” Protocol May Be a Game-Changer in Crypto Mining. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. together with its subsidiary IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc., are pleased to announce that through their membership with the Renewable Energy Alliance, they have been selected to develop the hardware required for the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy Protocol .
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Fortress Technologies Announces Purchase of 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin Mining Machines, More Than Tripling Hash Rate to 645 PH/S Upon 2022 Deployment

Fortress Technologies Inc., a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, is pleased to announce the purchase of 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro (100 TH/s) bitcoin mining machines. The machines are expected to be delivered in equal monthly installments from April through September 2022. “This purchase order...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces Release Of Zero Trust Data Access Platform In Fourth Quarter Giving Control Of Data Back To Users

Everything Blockchain, Inc. an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced that it has marked January 26, 2022 as the official release date for its Zero Trust Data Access Platform through its subsidiary, Vengar Technologies. While...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Trading Technologies to be Acquired by 7RIDGE

Trading Technologies International, Inc., (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, announced that the company has agreed to be acquired by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies. 7RIDGE will fuel Trading Technologies’ organic growth and enable the firm to make targeted strategic acquisitions in the future. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX), who are among the limited partners of the fund managed by 7RIDGE, have voiced their support of the transaction. Terms of the transaction, expected to close before year-end subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Flowfinity Releases M1 Industrial IoT Controller for Seamless Workflow Automation

Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a leading no-code platform for business process automation, announced the release of the Flowfinity M1, an industrial IoT Controller pre-configured to integrate seamlessly with Flowfinity Actions mobile data collection and workflow automation platform. By releasing IoT hardware that’s compatible with their existing workflow automation software, Flowfinity has...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy