CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ACI Worldwide and RocketFuel Launch Cryptocurrency Payment Acceptance for Merchants Globally—Pioneering Zero Fees

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, announced a strategic partnership with RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc., a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. ACI Secure eCommerce will offer RocketFuel’s solution via a single integration, enabling merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments—with no...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

NSAV Announces Launch Of Its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX), Further Expands Presence In $2 Trillion Global Cryptocurrency Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced the launch its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) https://nsavdex.org/#/home , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The NSAVDEX marks a major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Swiss Based Retail Crypto Company DSFR LLC Announces Its Strategic Partnership With TIBC

DSFR has completed its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Latoken 10th October 2021 listed to trade in Latoken and coinsbit.io Exchanges. The DSFR blockchain project focuses on bringing crypto adoption to the retail industry. The blockchain platform has an extensive ecosystem that consists of an integrated payment system that consists of a Crypto POS, a prepaid card and a crypto gateway.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

FV Bank Becomes Principal Member of Visa. Set to Launch Cryptocurrency Linked Visa Card Programs

FV Bank redefines banking with first vertically integrated banking, digital asset custody, and debit and credit card offerings. FV Bank, the rapidly growing US licensed global challenger bank and digital asset custodian, has announced that it has been approved as a Principal Member of Visa. This is a key milestone in further establishing FV Bank as a market leader and full service bank offering both traditional banking services alongside market leading digital asset custody and now issuance of Visa cards. The new card issuing capability represents an evolution of FV Bank’s vertically-integrated product suite to serve institutional and retail clients who transact in fiat and cryptocurrencies and who are not currently catered to by the traditional banking sector.
CREDITS & LOANS
aithority.com

EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro Announce Collaboration on Disruptive Crypto Mining Protocol

The Patent-Pending “Proof of Renewable” Protocol May Be a Game-Changer in Crypto Mining. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. together with its subsidiary IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc., are pleased to announce that through their membership with the Renewable Energy Alliance, they have been selected to develop the hardware required for the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy Protocol .
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aci Worldwide#Cryptocurrency#Global Payments#Aci Secure Ecommerce#Nfc
aithority.com

Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Continues Expansion Strategy with Eigth Listing on Hotbit Exchange

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues its aggressive expansion strategy and will be listed on Hotbit, a premier global digital asset trading platform, at the middle of Nov 2021. LTNM will be available for trading with BTC and USDT pairs, and demonstrates the growing appetite for additional digital currencies such as Bitcoin Latinum to begin trading worldwide.
CURRENCIES
aithority.com

Phunware Now Accepts Bitcoin for Lyte Personal Computers

Black Friday Special on Lyte Optimized PCS From Phunware. Phunware, Inc., a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced it now accepts bitcoin for purchases of high performance computers and peripherals provided by its Lyte Technology (“Lyte”) business unit. To commemorate Phunware’s acquisition of Lyte, Phunware has also launched Black Friday specials on four optimized personal computers designed specifically for crypto miners, gamers, streamers and traders.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

NYDIG Announces Acquisition of Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

Acquisition Adds to Nydig’s Bitcoin Offerings for Businesses and Consumers. NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, announced that it has acquired Bottlepay, the maker of a global, real-time bitcoin payments application. Financial terms were not disclosed. NYDIG previously invested in Bottlepay during the company’s seed funding round. Established in 2019, Bottlepay...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Fortress Technologies Announces Purchase of 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin Mining Machines, More Than Tripling Hash Rate to 645 PH/S Upon 2022 Deployment

Fortress Technologies Inc., a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, is pleased to announce the purchase of 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro (100 TH/s) bitcoin mining machines. The machines are expected to be delivered in equal monthly installments from April through September 2022. “This purchase order...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
aithority.com

Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces Release Of Zero Trust Data Access Platform In Fourth Quarter Giving Control Of Data Back To Users

Everything Blockchain, Inc. an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced that it has marked January 26, 2022 as the official release date for its Zero Trust Data Access Platform through its subsidiary, Vengar Technologies. While...
ECONOMY
The Independent

£1m of cryptocurrency scams reported to Santander by customers each month

Around £1 million-worth of cryptocurrency scams are being reported to Santander UK by its customers each month.The bank said it has recently seen an increase in the value of such cases, which can involve a fraudster taking over a victim’s computer and freezing them out of their accounts.Customers may see adverts online for cryptocurrency investment “opportunities”, or be introduced to them by other social media users, and adverts can appear to be endorsed by celebrities.After sharing their contact details, victims are then offered “high returns” and they may be put under pressure to invest.The customer may then be told to...
CELEBRITIES
aithority.com

Bitcoin Latinum & OSO ATMs Enters into a 3 Year Partnership to Install LTNM ATMs in US

Bitcoin Latinum, the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with OSO ATMs, one of the biggest ATM providers, to help install 100,000 Bitcoin Latinum ATMs across all fifty states in the United States. Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation,...
MARKETS
aithority.com

BlockBank Introduces Application Update V2 To Give Investors an Upper Hand in Generating Passive Income

In recent news, BlockBank is introducing its latest application update V2 that will bring amazing opportunities for investors to generate passive income like never before. According to the reports, the web and mobile application BlockBank has taken its progress to a new venture and is looking to introduce its latest update called V2 in the upcoming week. With everyone interested in generating means of passive income, investors are looking to peak their earnings via cryptocurrency.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Xperteks Expands Its Cloud Services with Intuit to Help Companies Migrate QuickBooks into the Cloud

Xperteks, a globally ranked managed services provider (MSP), announced it has partnered with Intuit to become a member of the QuickBooks Solutions Provider (QSP program), adding more capability for Xperteks to deliver cloud service solutions for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that will need to decide when to migrate from QuickBooks Pro and Premier desktop software to QuickBooks Online services.
TECHNOLOGY
FingerLakes1.com

Tesla to consider accepting cryptocurrency as payment again

Tesla may start accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment again. Tesla currently has a $1.5 billion dollar holding in Bitcoin and is considering accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment again. Tesla previously suspended their acceptance of Bitcoin in May over concerns for the environment. Musk had stated that...
AUBURN, NY
hypebeast.com

Wharton Business School Will Accept Tuition Payments in the Form of Cryptocurrency

The Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania will be allowing students enrolled in its executive education program in blockchain to pay for tuition in cryptocurrency. Beginning today, the tuition payment database, alongside credit cards and PayPal, will offer students the option of paying with Bitcoin, Ethereum or the...
COLLEGES
Inc.com

One-Third of U.S. Small Businesses Accept Cryptocurrencies as Payment. Here's Why the Trend Keeps Growing

Cryptocurrencies are getting harder to ignore right now. Websites are jammed with news about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's tacit approval of the first futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund; the largest crypto exchange in the U.S. planning to launch its own NFT marketplace; Bitcoin hitting a new all-time-high; while the entire crypto-sphere market cap exceeds $2.6 trillion.
SMALL BUSINESS
success.com

The Future of Cryptocurrency Payment Processing

In May 2021, the cryptocurrency market cap pushed above the $2 trillion mark, with Bitcoin alone totaling more than $14 billion in daily transactions at its peak. And yet, many merchants are still reluctant to offer crypto-based payment options to their customers. Is it due to fear, lack of knowledge, or a perceived lack of access?
MARKETS
invezz.com

Bistroo launches cryptocurrency payments after $8M funding round

Bistroo is the first food ordering service in the world to embrace blockchain tech and cryptocurrencies. BIST holders can spend their tokens at any of Coinpayments’ 100,000 merchants in 200+ countries. Peer-to-peer, blockchain-based food ecosystem Bistroo has launched payments in Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Binance Coin (BNB/USD), Litecoin (LTC/USD), and...
LIFESTYLE
CoinTelegraph

Wharton accepts crypto payments for blockchain program tuition fees

Crypto adoption scores another win with the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, but there’s a catch. The Wharton School, one of the premier business schools in the United States, will accept Bitcoin (BTC) and other forms of cryptocurrencies for tuition fees, Bloomberg reported. However, the adoption is limited to its new online blockchain and digital assets program scheduled to start in January.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy