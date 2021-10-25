ACI Worldwide and RocketFuel Launch Cryptocurrency Payment Acceptance for Merchants Globally—Pioneering Zero Fees
ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, announced a strategic partnership with RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc., a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. ACI Secure eCommerce will offer RocketFuel’s solution via a single integration, enabling merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments—with no...aithority.com
Comments / 0