Holiday Action Plan

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coming weeks are packed with temptation and...

wspa.com

Spero Financial - Budget And Plan For The Holiday Season

The holiday season is just weeks away! While it is the most joyful time of the year, it also can be very expensive considering gifts, meals, decorations, and much more. This morning, we have Melissa Mast here from Spero Financial to help us budget and plan for the holiday season.
abc17news.com

The best travel plan this holiday season: A backup plan

Travel in the COVID-19 era is anything but predictable. Don’t get caught off guard by flight cancellations, quarantine rules or a positive COVID-19 test. Because of this unpredictability, planning holiday travel in 2021 needs to include a backup plan as well. Ensure you’re booking flights and hotels with flexible cancellation policies, know what your alternatives are for transportation and COVID-19 testing, and try to pack light whenever possible. You’ll also want to give strong consideration to purchasing travel insurance to help cover you financially should things go astray and you’re stuck with extra hotel bills or expensive flight changes.
wfxrtv.com

Holiday plans could be disrupted by pilot shortages

Holiday plans could be disrupted by pilot shortages. Drug Take Back Day to be held on Saturday throughout the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia. Preserving Food with the Virginia Cooperative Extension. West Piedmont Adult Education. Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. Enjoying Outdoor Activities with the Good Feet Store. Don’t you want...
wspa.com

Spero Financial – Budget And Plan For The Holiday Season

“The following is sponsored content from Spero Financial”. The holiday season is just weeks away! While it is the most joyful time of the year, it also can be very expensive considering gifts, meals, decorations, and much more. This morning, we have Melissa Mast here from Spero Financial to help us budget and plan for the holiday season.
WTKR

Planning for the 2021 holiday season on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With shipping volumes already at unprecedented levels, the unpredictable and unexpected is often unavoidable, especially during peak season. FedEx, one of the top logistics companies in the world, encourages consumers to ready themselves for this year’s holiday season by shopping and shipping earlier than ever, as well as managing their deliveries to help ensure they can get their packages when, where, and how they want. Jenny Robertson joins us with the details.
