CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Liquid Intelligent Technologies named Best African Wholesale Carrier for 10th Consecutive Year at the Global Carrier Awards

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiquid Intelligent Technologies was awarded the Best African Wholesale Carrier for the 10th consecutive year at The Global Carrier Awards ceremony in London. These annual awards are the most prestigious in the wholesale telecoms industry and the most prominent global celebration of the wholesale market. They recognise innovation, vision, and excellence...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Swiss Based Retail Crypto Company DSFR LLC Announces Its Strategic Partnership With TIBC

DSFR has completed its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Latoken 10th October 2021 listed to trade in Latoken and coinsbit.io Exchanges. The DSFR blockchain project focuses on bringing crypto adoption to the retail industry. The blockchain platform has an extensive ecosystem that consists of an integrated payment system that consists of a Crypto POS, a prepaid card and a crypto gateway.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NSAV Announces Launch Of Its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX), Further Expands Presence In $2 Trillion Global Cryptocurrency Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced the launch its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) https://nsavdex.org/#/home , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The NSAVDEX marks a major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Starname Technologies Announces A Major Innovation In The Blockchain And NFT Space The Creator’s Token

IOV Sas, a European based Blockchain company has announced a major innovation for the global Blockchain and Intellectual Property industries. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. Called the Creator’s Token, it is projected to significantly alter the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) landscape, by irrefutably...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Trading Technologies to be Acquired by 7RIDGE

Trading Technologies International, Inc., (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, announced that the company has agreed to be acquired by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies. 7RIDGE will fuel Trading Technologies’ organic growth and enable the firm to make targeted strategic acquisitions in the future. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX), who are among the limited partners of the fund managed by 7RIDGE, have voiced their support of the transaction. Terms of the transaction, expected to close before year-end subject to regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#African Countries#East Africa#The African Continent#Pan African
aithority.com

OOOOO Partners With myFanPark to Bring Live Video Commerce to South Africa

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited, a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce its most recent partnership with myFanPark Inc, to launch interactive, live online shopping in South Africa in 2022. myFanPark is a global fan-celebrity engagement platform that allows admired talent and creators to sell a highly personalised experience to...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Telia Carrier Chooses Telesmart.io’s DID Inventory Management Platform To Simplify And Optimise How It Delivers Global Numbers

The API-enabled platform enables Telia Carrier to seamlessly offer global numbers, automate its supply chain, reduce inventory stock costs, and eliminate provisioning delays. Telesmart.io, an expert in global number and messaging services, has been selected by Telia Carrier for its purpose-built direct inward dialling (DID) inventory management platform. The API-enabled platform enables Telia Carrier to automate how numbers are provisioned, simplify number management, and accelerate how it serves growing customer demand within a single platform.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Announces a New Asia-USA Global Internet Transit Route via Africa

Leading pan-African technology group Liquid Intelligent Technologies is proud to announce the launch of its shortest terrestrial fibre route between the East to the West coasts of Africa, connecting Mombasa, Kenya to Muanda, DRC. With the completion of this route, Liquid establishes a new global Internet transit route between Asia and the USA through Africa, avoiding high-risk bottlenecks in the Middle East and Europe. The new route will also serve tens of millions of people in Africa’s landlocked cities, towns, and villages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
mobileworldlive.com

Accelerating 5G Solutions Through Global Carrier Collaboration

5G and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) promise to revolutionize the way we live, work, and play. The 5G Future Forum (5GFF) was established in 2020 by América Móvil, KT Corp., Rogers, Telstra, Verizon, and Vodafone to help advance that promise. 5GFF has worked to accelerate the adoption and development of a global and interoperable MEC ecosystem. This session will discuss how enterprises can benefit from MEC and how members are collaborating to develop an interoperable, global MEC ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro Announce Collaboration on Disruptive Crypto Mining Protocol

The Patent-Pending “Proof of Renewable” Protocol May Be a Game-Changer in Crypto Mining. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. together with its subsidiary IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc., are pleased to announce that through their membership with the Renewable Energy Alliance, they have been selected to develop the hardware required for the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy Protocol .
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Blockchain Association Singapore and AntChain Collaborate to Promote Blockchain Adoption and Innovation in Singapore and ASEAN

Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AntChain, the flagship technology brand of Ant Group to form close collaborations to promote and drive further blockchain adoption and innovation in Singapore and ASEAN. Under the partnership, BAS and AntChain will co-organize events and programs in Singapore and...
WORLD
aithority.com

Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces Release Of Zero Trust Data Access Platform In Fourth Quarter Giving Control Of Data Back To Users

Everything Blockchain, Inc. an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced that it has marked January 26, 2022 as the official release date for its Zero Trust Data Access Platform through its subsidiary, Vengar Technologies. While...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

MRHB DeFi Partners Ethereum Scaling and Privacy Engine zkSync to Power Halal DeFi Platform

MRHB DeFi the world’s first inclusive and ethical DeFi platform is integrating the Ethereum scaling solution zkSync, developed by software experts Matter Labs. The move will mean that the MRHB DeFi ecosystem will benefit from the low fee transactions zkSync enables, while developers will be able to utilize zkSync technology on the platform’s architecture to improve efficiency, speed, scalability, security and privacy.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

CCC Intelligent Solutions Launches Industry First: Touchless Auto Estimates With Line Level Detail

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announces it has made touchless estimating a reality. The AI-powered CCC Estimate-STP uses advanced AI and insurer-driven rules to automatically initiate and populate detailed and actionable estimates in seconds. In market with four national insurers, including USAA, CCC Estimate – STP offers touchless line level estimates from photos and is part of CCC’s broader offering that is digitizing the auto claims experience.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

EU Selects Tada Medical To Boost Investment Into The Healthcare Sector

We are very pleased to announce that Tada Medical has recently raised an investment in the form of a €700,000 convertible loan from the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund), the European Commission’s venture capital mega-fund. The total investment approved by the EIC Fund amounts to €1.5 million and will be disbursed in two tranches. One is a €700,000 convertible loan and the other is an €800,000 equity subscription to be disbursed upon maturity of the convertible loan. Since its launch in 2020, the EIC Fund has approved 111 investments in highly innovative start-ups and SMEs and their confidence in Tada confirms the company’s considerable value creation potential and the maturity of the technology. The achievement highlights in true sense the determination of Tada’s female founders and the excellence of the team.
HEALTH SERVICES
aithority.com

Deepspatial Inc. Secures Strategic Partnership with Staqo for Global Expansion

Deepspatial Inc. is pleased to announce a partnership with Staqo with the purpose of bringing each other’s solutions to emerging markets and clients in the technology space. Staqo is an enterprise IT platform and services organization operating in many countries with over 200 experts in various domains of enterprise technology such as Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Blockchain, IoT, Image Recognition, Solutions Engineering, Cloud computing, AI, and IT infrastructure.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

World’s Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency Platform, Crypto.com, Launches Campaign Introducing Platform To Global Consumers

Campaign starring Matt Damon to air in 20+ countries building on recent sponsorships including Formula 1, UFC, the 76ers and more. Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, rolled out a global ad campaign supported by recent sponsorship announcements, to formally introduce the platform to consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world’s most popular crypto card program. The company is committed to building the future of the internet: Web3. Powered by cryptocurrency, Web3 will be more fair and equitable, owned by the builders, creators and users. The new ad, “Fortune Favors the Brave”, which stars Matt Damon, is directed by Oscar winner Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher, highlights the company’s own ethos, while inspiring those who want to change the course of history with a timeless phrase first uttered thousands of years ago.
INTERNET
Cheddar News

ClickUp CEO on $400M Fundraise for the All-in-One Productivity Platform

Project management platform ClickUp raised $400 million in Series C funding this week, and founder and CEO Zeb Evans joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about taking the added funds to help make the workplace more efficient by being a one-stop-shop for office needs. He also discussed a growing demand for his company's services during the pandemic as companies seek solutions to keep their employees on the same page.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy