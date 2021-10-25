Liquid Intelligent Technologies named Best African Wholesale Carrier for 10th Consecutive Year at the Global Carrier Awards

We are very pleased to announce that Tada Medical has recently raised an investment in the form of a €700,000 convertible loan from the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund), the European Commission’s venture capital mega-fund. The total investment approved by the EIC Fund amounts to €1.5 million and will be disbursed in two tranches. One is a €700,000 convertible loan and the other is an €800,000 equity subscription to be disbursed upon maturity of the convertible loan. Since its launch in 2020, the EIC Fund has approved 111 investments in highly innovative start-ups and SMEs and their confidence in Tada confirms the company’s considerable value creation potential and the maturity of the technology. The achievement highlights in true sense the determination of Tada’s female founders and the excellence of the team.

