YuJa, Inc. and Matrox Video Announce Integration Collaboration to Strengthen Educational and Enterprise Media Solutions

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced the launch its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) https://nsavdex.org/#/home , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The NSAVDEX marks a major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO