CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

YuJa, Inc. and Matrox Video Announce Integration Collaboration to Strengthen Educational and Enterprise Media Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on its vision of delivering comprehensive media experiences to enterprises worldwide, YuJa recently announced its newest industry collaboration with Matrox Video, a global leader in video hardware and software solutions for the AV/IT and broadcast markets. The technology integration will connect Matrox Monarch LCS dual-channel, dual-input streaming and...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

MYCOM OSI Launches Enterprise Assurance Solutions for CSPs

MYCOM OSI it has launched Enterprise Assurance Solutions for CSPs to help them deliver and assure high-capacity and high-reliability advanced connectivity services for enterprises. The solutions enable proactive, real-time identification of service quality and customer impact analysis, providing visibility of the enterprise SLAs, and correlating network issues to enterprise experience.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro Announce Collaboration on Disruptive Crypto Mining Protocol

The Patent-Pending “Proof of Renewable” Protocol May Be a Game-Changer in Crypto Mining. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. together with its subsidiary IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc., are pleased to announce that through their membership with the Renewable Energy Alliance, they have been selected to develop the hardware required for the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy Protocol .
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Swiss Based Retail Crypto Company DSFR LLC Announces Its Strategic Partnership With TIBC

DSFR has completed its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Latoken 10th October 2021 listed to trade in Latoken and coinsbit.io Exchanges. The DSFR blockchain project focuses on bringing crypto adoption to the retail industry. The blockchain platform has an extensive ecosystem that consists of an integrated payment system that consists of a Crypto POS, a prepaid card and a crypto gateway.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Bango And Microsoft Expand Access To Microsoft 365 Subscriptions

Bango the global platform for data-driven commerce, is powering the first Telco to offer bundled Microsoft 365 subscriptions, launching with a major global telecoms provider in the UK. Used by more than a half billion people, Microsoft 365 combines the full Office suite of Microsoft Office 365 apps with Microsoft Teams collaboration software.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Media#Streaming Video#Lcs#Video Content#Yuja Inc#Matrox Monarch#Monarch Lcs Appliance#Lms#Hdmi
aithority.com

NSAV Announces Launch Of Its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX), Further Expands Presence In $2 Trillion Global Cryptocurrency Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced the launch its Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) https://nsavdex.org/#/home , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The NSAVDEX marks a major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Predictions Series 2022: Top AI-based Cybersecurity Trends to Secure Your Enterprise

Welcome to our Predictions Series 2022. Today, we are discussing the top AI-based cybersecurity trends that could revolutionize the global economy around Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, and other emerging technologies in the upcoming year. Today, we are hosting insights from Dr. Karen Panetta, IEEE Fellow. Dr. Karen Panetta is the...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Crypto Island, The World’s First Project To Buy And Decentralize A Private Island, Announces Incorporation

Crypto Island, a blockchain-based project driven by its community, is offering investors and crypto enthusiasts the chance to co-own the world’s first community-owned decentralized private island. The highly anticipated incorporation of Crypto Island became official this week, as their newly formed legal structure is set to launch. In detail, Crypto...
MARKETS
aithority.com

MRHB DeFi Partners Ethereum Scaling and Privacy Engine zkSync to Power Halal DeFi Platform

MRHB DeFi the world’s first inclusive and ethical DeFi platform is integrating the Ethereum scaling solution zkSync, developed by software experts Matter Labs. The move will mean that the MRHB DeFi ecosystem will benefit from the low fee transactions zkSync enables, while developers will be able to utilize zkSync technology on the platform’s architecture to improve efficiency, speed, scalability, security and privacy.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Phunware Now Accepts Bitcoin for Lyte Personal Computers

Black Friday Special on Lyte Optimized PCS From Phunware. Phunware, Inc., a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced it now accepts bitcoin for purchases of high performance computers and peripherals provided by its Lyte Technology (“Lyte”) business unit. To commemorate Phunware’s acquisition of Lyte, Phunware has also launched Black Friday specials on four optimized personal computers designed specifically for crypto miners, gamers, streamers and traders.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Tech Data Extends HPE GreenLake Distribution in Asia Pacific

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, announced that it will be collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Asia Pacific to grow its distribution of HPE GreenLake cloud services in the region, enabling partners to access a robust set of cloud services that help customers tackle their most challenging business outcomes. Tech Data is a long standing HPE distributor, and will initially focus its amplified HPE GreenLake distribution model in Singapore and Hong Kong.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NYDIG Announces Acquisition of Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

Acquisition Adds to Nydig’s Bitcoin Offerings for Businesses and Consumers. NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, announced that it has acquired Bottlepay, the maker of a global, real-time bitcoin payments application. Financial terms were not disclosed. NYDIG previously invested in Bottlepay during the company’s seed funding round. Established in 2019, Bottlepay...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Blockchain Association Singapore and AntChain Collaborate to Promote Blockchain Adoption and Innovation in Singapore and ASEAN

Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AntChain, the flagship technology brand of Ant Group to form close collaborations to promote and drive further blockchain adoption and innovation in Singapore and ASEAN. Under the partnership, BAS and AntChain will co-organize events and programs in Singapore and...
WORLD
aithority.com

Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces Release Of Zero Trust Data Access Platform In Fourth Quarter Giving Control Of Data Back To Users

Everything Blockchain, Inc. an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced that it has marked January 26, 2022 as the official release date for its Zero Trust Data Access Platform through its subsidiary, Vengar Technologies. While...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Grid Dynamics Earns Google Cloud Premier Partner Status

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced that it has earned Google Cloud Premier Partner Status. This gives Google Cloud customers access to a proven partner capable of leveraging the advanced capabilities and benefits of Google Cloud that help businesses thrive. According to...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

FINVASIA Acquires Gini Health, Expands Into Healthcare Services

FINVASIA, announced its investment in Gini Health, a Canada based healthcare technology company that pioneered DNA and lifestyle data based personalized health to prevent diseases. This acquisition furthers FINVASIA’s strategic business objectives of investing in traditional business and transforming them. The partnership supports FINVASIA’s commitment to health care to accelerate technology-led innovation in preventive and personalized healthcare services.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SPL Announces Strategic Partnership with CleanConnect.Ai Methane Detection Platform

SPL Inc., a leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) for the energy industry has announced a strategic partnership with CleanConnect.Ai to bring their artificial intelligence-based autonomous operations platform forward in the market. The CleanConnect.Ai technology enables operators the ability to remotely manage their HSE and ESG activities including best...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Flowfinity Releases M1 Industrial IoT Controller for Seamless Workflow Automation

Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a leading no-code platform for business process automation, announced the release of the Flowfinity M1, an industrial IoT Controller pre-configured to integrate seamlessly with Flowfinity Actions mobile data collection and workflow automation platform. By releasing IoT hardware that’s compatible with their existing workflow automation software, Flowfinity has...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Captify Launches Search-Powered Addressable TV, Strengthening Advertisers’ Ability to Reach In-Market Audiences

For the first time, advertisers will be able to use intent-rich search data to power their advanced addressable TV strategies. Through a new partnership with LiveRamp, they can now reach prequalified viewing audiences based on their search behavior in the most immersive environment and on the biggest screen through their MVPD or AVOD of choice.
TV & VIDEOS
aithority.com

Mindtree Launches Digital Health Passport For Travel To Improve Traveler Experience And Safety

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company,launched Digital Health Passport for Travel, a solution that provides a smarter, safer and smoother experience to global travelers in navigating frequently changing travel regulations and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution offers travelers an easy, quick and secure way...
TRAVEL
aithority.com

Preqin Announces Christoph Knaack As New CEO

Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, is announcing that its Board of Directors has appointed Christoph Knaack, currently Preqin’s Chief Strategy & Product Officer, as the company’s CEO as of Jan. 1, 2022. Christoph will focus on leading Preqin through its next growth phase, as the company moves toward serving its customers through the entire private market investment lifecycle — from fundraising and investor relations to deal origination, due diligence and portfolio monitoring.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy