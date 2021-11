Microsoft has issued a stark warning to system administrators, advising them of the importance of updating PowerShell 7 as soon as possible. Versions prior to PowerShell 7.0.8 and PowerShell 7.1.5 are vulnerable to a .NET Core Information Disclosure flaw that is being tracked as CVE-2021-41355. There is a degree of urgency to upgrading to a non-vulnerable version of PowerShell, as the flaw could expose credentials in plain text in Linux.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO