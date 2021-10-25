CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATC Introduces New Standard Features On 2022 Game Changer, Game Changer PRO Series RVs

NAPPANEE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminum Trailer Company ( ATC), an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announced today the launch of its 2022 Game Changer RVs, available starting this month in both bumper pull and fifth wheel configurations. In addition to their premium quality aluminum construction and industry-first configurable furniture track system, the 2022 Game Changer and Game Changer PRO Series toy haulers offer a fresh look and curated series of high-demand standard features.

ATC is prioritizing mobile sustainability more than ever before, incorporating a 200-watt solar panel on all 2022 models. These solar panels aid in extending battery life and serve as a dependable backup when in an area without campsite hookups or without a generator. Optional upgrades to the 400-watt Solar Package and 800-watt Off-Grid Package are also available.

Additional new standard features for 2022 toy haulers include:

Fifth Wheel Configuration

  • All fifth wheel toy haulers come with a large capacity 12-volt refrigerator, requiring far less energy to run than previous models.
  • 4023 Gamer Changer PRO Series floor plans now include a loft and moveable/removable partition wall. Taking configurability to the next level, this feature makes it possible to have three floorplans in one unit.

Bumper Pull Configuration

  • Game Changer PRO Series models come outfitted with electric stabilizer jacks, as opposed to manual, making it more convenient and easier to use.
  • Game Changer PRO Series models include premier perimeter skirting (ground effects), previously only included with fifth wheel configurations.

"The changes we're introducing in the new model year are based on the feedback we're receiving from our loyal customers and ATC community," said Jason Schlabach, RV Category Manager at ATC. "This invaluable input has resulted in new toy haulers that are designed and outfitted for the needs of today's customers and their lifestyles."

Building upon ATC's recent rebranding effort in September, 2022 models display the company's new, sleek logo and reflect updated graphic elements. ATC dealers nationwide are building up 2022 inventory and have 2022 Game Changer and Game Changer PRO Series units available this fall.

For further information, visit ATC's new website: www.atctrailers.com.

About ATCFor more than 20 years, the Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) has been an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum trailers. The company offers a varied line of RVs and trailer solutions, all with premium aluminum construction, enabling owners to safely and securely haul cars, motorcycles, ATVs, and other bulky items. For more information, visit www.atctrailers.com.

ATC Press Contact: Devon Prince1-360-567-7341 dprince@purdierogers.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atc-introduces-new-standard-features-on-2022-game-changer-game-changer-pro-series-rvs-301406243.html

SOURCE ATC

