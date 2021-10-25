GR0 Announces New Vice President Of Operations

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a leading LA-based SEO agency, announced today that Gordon Ferris will join the company's executive team as the Vice President of Operations. Ferris brings with him over 12 years of digital marketing experience, with an extensive background in search, paid media strategy, and agency operations.

Ferris joins GR0 from Ticketmaster, where he was leading digital marketing strategy and operations for clients such as the New York Yankees, NFL, NBA, Live Nation, and International Champions Cup. Prior to that, Ferris spent nearly a decade at Performics - the leading Search agency within Publicis Media - where he led the ad operations team, business development, and multiple enterprise accounts (Microsoft Windows, HP, American Express). His agency pedigree and enterprise client experience are a strong complement to GR0's current growth trajectory.

"I am beyond thrilled to have someone of Gordon's caliber and experience joining our team," said CEO and co-founder Kevin Miller. "His track record of developing operations strategies and specifically in optimizing and scaling digital marketing operations across global companies will be instrumental to our continued growth and success."

In his role, Ferris will drive operational execution and efficiency by developing scalable SOPs, minimizing churn rates, and implementing effective business management processes. He will also oversee and develop all internal Customer Service, Client Success and Technology Operations department employees, as well as introduce process improvements to facilitate a scalable business by building agile strategies that shift with market and client changes.

"I am very excited to join the team at GR0. I was immediately struck by the strong culture Kevin and Jon have created, the enthusiasm of the team, and the depth of expertise across the entire organization. GR0 has an incredible growth opportunity at the moment, and the union of my large-agency experience coupled with the foundation Kevin and Jon have set feels like a match made in digital marketing heaven. The sky's the limit - I can't wait for the things we are going to accomplish together."

Gordon is a graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston IL.

About GR0:GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0 and read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit the GR0 Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at contact@GR0.com .

Contact: contact@gr0.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gr0-announces-new-vice-president-of-operations-301406971.html

SOURCE GR0.com LLC

