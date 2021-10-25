CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IMMCO, Inc. CEO Keith Hayes Inducted Into The Society Of Cable Telecommunications Engineers Hall Of Fame

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) ("Orbital"), today announced through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services ("GTS"), that Keith Hayes, the Chief Executive Officer of IMMCO, Inc. ("IMMCO"), GTS's engineering group, has been inducted into The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers ("SCTE") Hall of Fame during the group's awards event on October 13.

The SCTE is a non-profit professional association for the advancement of technology, standards and workforce education related to cable telecommunications engineering. Founded in 1969 as The Society of Cable Television Engineers, SCTE and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), have a current membership of over 19,000 individuals.

Mr. Hayes has nearly four decades of engineering and operations leadership experience, including executive roles at Charter and Adelphia. Most recently, Mr. Hayes was principal of Broadband Advisors Group. He was the founding president and multi-term board member for the SCTE Foundation.

The SCTE Hall of Fame comprises SCTE members who, over the course of time, have made extraordinary contributions to the professional development, ideals and goals of the Society and the cable telecommunications industry.

As stated by Bob Foote, Assistant Vice President for industry-leading, KGPCo, this award recognizes Keith Hayes as "a model SCTE member and a mentor to many."

"Keith's induction into The SCTE Hall of Fame is a testament to the key role he has played as a leader and advocate in the telecommunications engineering and development sector," said Mike McCracken, Chief Executive Officer of GTS. "His work to transform IMMCO into a global engineering services leader has helped to change the landscape of the telecom industry. With this recognition we are celebrating both Keith's personal contributions, as well as the contributions of GTS and IMMCO, to our industry."

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. [Nasdaq: OEG] is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems.

Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets.

Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market.

Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare.

Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems.

As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors John Beisler or Steven Hooser817-310-8776 investors@orbitalenergygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immco-inc-ceo-keith-hayes-inducted-into-the-society-of-cable-telecommunications-engineers-hall-of-fame-301407651.html

SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Lighthouse Lab Services, A Portfolio Company Of NaviMed Capital, Announces A Majority Growth Recapitalization With Martis Capital

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital ("Martis"), a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, has made a majority investment in Lighthouse Lab Services ("Lighthouse" or the "Company"), alongside current investors NaviMed Capital ("NaviMed") and the Company's management team. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lighthouse is an end-to-end provider of turnkey lab build-out and management services to clinical labs across the United States. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of solutions across outsourced lab management, consulting, recruiting, supply chain management, compliance, equipment sales and more. Lighthouse serves over 1,000 laboratory clients including physician office labs, reference labs, and hospital labs.
BUSINESS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Alicia Figurelli Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Alicia Figurelli, senior vice president of Thomas Greco Publishing, became the second woman in the association’s history to be inducted into AASP/NJ’s Hall of Fame. The announcement took place at the AAP/NJ’s recent annual meeting held at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J.
ALLIANCE, OH
coastalpoint.com

Businessperson and local leader inducted to IR Hall of Fame

The newest member of the Indian River High School Hall of Fame (2019-2020) is Fayetta M. Blake, honored for her national business skills and her local service to underserved communities in Sussex County. This honor was established to recognize graduates who have made significant achievements in their chosen fields and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Grand Haven Tribune

Community leaders inducted into JA Hall of Fame

GRAND RAPIDS — Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL) recently announced that Sandy Jelinski of Lake Michigan Credit Union and Wilbur Lettinga of the Kentland Corp. will be inducted as laureates into the JA West Michigan Business Hall of Fame. The pair will be honored at a dinner...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy Industry#Immco Inc#Orbital Energy Group#Oeg#Gibson Technical Services#Gts#Scte#Charter And Adelphia#Broadband Advisors Group#The Scte Foundation#The Scte Hall Of Fame#Kgpco
TheStreet

The Brattle Group Welcomes Senior Consultant Benjamin Wagner

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Benjamin Wagner to its Washington, DC office as a Senior Consultant with the firm's global Antitrust & Competition practice. Mr. Wagner specializes in mergers and antitrust litigation matters, and is an expert in applied econometrics. "We're thrilled to...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: JCP Names New CEO, VP Moves at VF, Levi’s and Columbia Sportswear

J.C. Penney appointed Marc Rosen as CEO, and Columbia Sportswear promoted Andrew Burns to VP for strategic planning and investor relations. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Tullahoma News

Ascend’s Eagan inducted into Hall of Fame

Ascend Federal Credit Union announced that credit union Board Chairman Patrick D. Eagan has been inducted into the Tennessee Credit Union League’s Hall of Fame. The award recognizes Eagan’s significant impact on Ascend during his 18 years of volunteer service, serving eight of those years on Ascend’s Board of Directors, which he chairs today. Eagan received the honor during the Tennessee Credit Union awards dinner, part of the 2021 Tennessee Credit Union League Convention and Expo held at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Talend Appoints Two New Executives To Its C-Suite

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced two new appointments to its executive leadership team. The company has named Robert Purcell its next Chief Financial Officer and Jeff Lambert its first Chief Legal Officer. "I'm thrilled...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
TheStreet

ECP Appoints Vicky Bailey As Senior Advisor

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP, an investor with a decades-long reputation in the renewable and sustainable solutions sector, today announced it has appointed Vicky Bailey as a senior advisor to the firm, effective November 1, 2021. Ms. Bailey brings more than thirty years of high level, national...
BUSINESS
ekalakaeagle.com

Courtney inducted into Hereford Hall of Fame

Jim Courtney, Alzada; Lawrence Duncan, Wingate, Ind .; Bob Harrell, Baker City, Ore .; and Dale Micheli, Fort Bridger, Wyo., were inducted into the Hereford Hall of Fame Oct. 23 in Kansas City, Mo., during the American Hereford Association (AHA) Annual Meeting and Conference. The Hall of Fame honor annually...
KANSAS CITY, MO
whatsupnewp.com

National Sailing Hall Of Fame inducts Class of 2021

The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced today the induction of eleven sailors during its 11th ceremony, held on Saturday, October 16th, 2021, in Newport, Rhode Island. The Class of 2021 includes:. Alexander “Red” Bryan and Cortlandt “Bud” Heyniger – founders of Alcort, Inc. and designers and producers of...
NEWPORT, RI
TheStreet

Dechert Welcomes Back Jon Burke As A Global Finance Partner In New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced that Jon Burke has rejoined the firm's global finance practice as a partner based in New York. He will be an integral member of Dechert's market-leading structured credit and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) product line, which sits within the larger global finance practice.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BioVie Announces The Appointment Of A New Chief Medical Officer

RENO, Nev., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (Nasdaq: BIVI), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease and neurodegenerative disease - announced today the appointment of Joseph M. Palumbo, MD, LFAPA, MACPsych, as the Company's new Chief Medical Officer. In this role Dr. Palumbo will oversee the Company's clinical development and operations activities, including the advancement of NE3107, an oral small molecule, blood-brain permeable modulator of ERK and NFkB (e.g. TNF transcription) expected to modulate neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, while still facilitating the homeostatic function inherent to their mechanisms (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). He will also be responsible for the development of BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), an active agent used in over 40 countries to treat complications of liver cirrhosis, that is not yet available in either the US or Japan.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

DGene Announces $20 Million Series A Funding Round Led By Alibaba Group To Build A New Generation Of Tools For Content Creation And The Metaverse

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DGene, the content creation company building tools to expand creativity and redefine virtual production and immersive entertainment, announces its Series A funding round led by technology and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. This substantial investment follows a seed round at the time of the company's founding.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Driven Brands Expands To Over 300 Car Washes In The U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is proud to announce the acquisition of its 100 th car wash since entering the business in August 2020. This milestone highlights the speed at which Driven Brands is expanding in one of its newest business segments. This brings the total number of Driven Brands Car Washes in the U.S. to over 300.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Coleman Research Group's Acquisition By VQ Is Completed.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman Research Group, a leading expert network, announced that its acquisition by VQ, the #1 expert network in Japan, has been completed. The agreement was originally announced on August 18, 2021. A pioneer in primary research, Coleman Research Group, closes deal to be...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Niello Company Adopts RecovR Lot Management And Theft Recovery Solution At Its Sacramento Dealerships

CHESEAUX-SUR- LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RecovR, the two-in-one lot management and theft recovery solution by Kudelski IoT - a unit of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD), a leading global technology and security provider - today announced that The Niello Company - a Sacramento-based automotive dealership group with 10 rooftops and 8 iconic brands - has been deployed across all Niello's dealerships. RecovR will both protect Niello and its customers from the increasing rate of vehicle theft in the U.S. - up 9.2% from 2019 to 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) - as well as increase lot efficiency and shorten time to sale.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rectangle Health Announces Investment From GI Partners To Accelerate Growth

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health, a leading provider of healthcare financial technology and patient engagement solutions, today announced a recapitalization by GI Partners, a leading private investment firm with deep healthcare technology and payments investing experience. GI Partners' investment, in conjunction with existing investor TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, will further accelerate Rectangle Health's growth as the company continues to drive innovative consumer-centric solutions to the healthcare industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy