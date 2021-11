Halloween Horror Games Ranked For 2021 – The Scariest And Spookiest Games For PS4, PS5 In 2021. It’s that time of year again – you know the one, the time where we all love to get absolutely scared out of our wits and play games that effect the same result. Luckily for you (but not so lucky for your nerves), we’ve got the best Halloween horror PS4 and PS5 games ranked for 2021 that you should play in order to get your freaky frills in. For further reading you might want to check out our guides on the best PS5 games, best PS5 exclusives and best PS5 horror games to name just a few.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO