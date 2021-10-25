CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

"Build On Ocrolus" Empowers Plaid And Developers To Embed Document Capture Within Financial Apps

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocrolus , the only automation platform that analyzes financial documents with over 99 percent accuracy, today formalized its "Build on Ocrolus" program, enabling fintech developers to leverage custom applications that automate document-driven workflows. The program was introduced today at the Money 20/20 conference, including Ocrolus and business partner Plaid demonstrating income and asset validation solutions.

Ocrolus allows Plaid to offer a document verification solution that empowers consumers to verify their information

Ocrolus has emerged as the leading Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) document processing and automation solution with full-stack capabilities: to classify financial documents, capture key data fields, detect fraud, and analyze cash flows, enabling lenders to make faster, data-driven decisions.

"Our platform helps lenders automate underwriting and intelligently validate income and assets" said Sam Bobley, Co-founder & CEO at Ocrolus. "By enabling lenders to more quickly analyze financial data from diverse sources, Ocrolus levels the playing field for every borrower."

At the Ocrolus booth #1207 at Money 20/20, Plaid will be demonstrating Plaid Income , the developer's innovative cloud application for verifying anyone's income and employment. The solution combines Plaid's consumer-permissioned connectivity to income and payroll systems with Ocrolus' ability to analyze documents uploaded by users. The Ocrolus API processes pay stubs, W2s, & other tax forms, returning structured JSON data.

"Combining consumer-permissioned payroll data with document automation makes Plaid Income a complete solution for employment and income data verification that applies to a range of lending use cases," said Kate Adamson, Head of Credit Product at Plaid. "We believe that document upload is a viable option for users and, in some cases, it is a preference for them. Ocrolus allows us to offer a document verification solution that empowers consumers to verify their information in a way they prefer."

Ocrolus will also be demonstrating the power of API integration with a small business lending demonstration showing how loan origination systems can capture and analyze bank statements and consumer-permissioned banking data.

"The Build on Ocrolus program is designed for the new wave of transformational fintech companies," explained David Snitkof, Head of Analytics with Ocrolus. "These innovators can call upon our document automation infrastructure to create complete applications, using verified data to power financial decisioning, risk analysis, credit modeling, and dozens of other data-driven solutions."

About OcrolusOcrolus is a document automation platform that powers the digital lending ecosystem, automating credit decisions across fintech, mortgage, and banking. The company provides modern document analysis infrastructure and has raised over $100 million from blue-chip fintech investors. Ocrolus enables financial services firms to make high quality decisions with trusted data and unparalleled efficiency.

Visit ocrolus.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-on-ocrolus-empowers-plaid-and-developers-to-embed-document-capture-within-financial-apps-301406981.html

SOURCE Ocrolus, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

NetSuite embeds fintech into ERP with SuiteBanking

NetSuite on Tuesday announced SuiteBanking, a new suite that embeds fintech capabilities into cloud ERP. The Oracle-owned software firm is partnering with HSBC to roll out SuiteBanking, offering customers a range of financial services like a global digital wallet and a virtual payment card. The new suite responds to customer...
SOFTWARE
therealdeal.com

VTS to buy office-app developer for $200M

Proptech unicorn VTS remains committed to the revival of office life, set to make another big acquisition in the office app space. The New York-based software and data firm is set to acquire Toronto-based Lane Technologies for $200 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. With the deal, the company is set to combine Lane and VTS Rise into the world’s largest office-app firm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HackerNoon

10 Use Cases for Using Laravel to Build Web App Development Projects

PHP is one of the most popular languages to build maintainable, clean, fast, and reliable web apps. With more than 78,000 websites built on Laravel, the framework was established with the consideration of the Model View Controller (MVC) framework. Laravel is tailored for routing, caching, authentication, and other tasks. It’s also used for creating layouts, performing Bcrypt hashing and unit testing, handling the activities concerning web tasks, and activating the artisan tool. The latest version of Laravel has updated rate-limiting constructors, 8.7x iterations, ‘on branch’ and more.
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

Olive Helps wants developers to build out healthcare apps on its platform

There’s a movement afoot among startups in the healthcare space to tear down silos of information that hinder efficient and effective care, as well as reduce frustration for patients who have to deal with insurance, pre-authorizations for treatment, and even scheduling tests and appointments. One of those startups is a...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Fintech#Plaid Income#Json
thepaypers.com

Payfare, Plaid to enable digital financial services for the gig economy

Payfare, a fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for the gig workforce, has announced it is integrating with Plaid, a data network powering the digital financial ecosystem. Payfare powers faster, digital payments for some of the world’s largest on-demand platforms. In addition to instant access to earnings, its...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Empowering Blockchain Development, the New Crypto Mission of ViaBTC Capital

Recently, as the crypto market gradually rebounds, the expected latter half of the bull market has arrived. With a dazzling array of new projects, the rapid growth of the sector has attracted much attention. Many investors see great opportunities from the promising investment potential of the blockchain industry, with possible investment channels in DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, GameFi, etc. In the sunrise industry of blockchain, those who can make early plans will be able to seize the next opportunity and profit from its perks.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
The Verge

Google makes it easier for Android developers to build apps with its Material You design

Android 12 has launched along with Google’s new Pixel 6 lineup and brings with it a new look that Android VP of product management Sameer Samat called “the biggest design change in Android’s history.” That’s in reference to Material You, which applies a new set of principles for creating interfaces, in addition to changes that will help Android adjust to bigger screens. We’ve already gotten a hint of how the look affects usability across the updated OS and Google’s own apps, but now the focus is expanding to reach more of the apps made by others.
TECHNOLOGY
datasciencecentral.com

How FinTech App Development Benefits Your Business?

According to eMarketer.com analysis, by 2022, around 78% of the United States (US) millennial population will have digital banking users. China, India, the US, Japan, Italy, and the United Kingdom are the top 6 countries, if I talk about the adoption of Mobile Payment. CACI Limited research stated, by 2022,...
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

What KPIs do Mobile App Developers Use to Evaluate App Performance?

Mobile apps are excellent business tools that can prove to be a game-changer for your business. When you measure an app’s marketing and technical performance using different KPIs, you can know about the success and growth of the app in the best way after deployment. These KPIs will allow you to analyze why users are using your app, how they are using it, and what strategies you can place to pave the way to success. Here are some of the engagement KPIs to deem about.
CELL PHONES
Design Taxi

Apple Opens App Store For Developers To Promote In-App Events

Apple’s App Store is set to be a lot less exclusive, perhaps following its whole saga with Epic Games recently. Recently, it began to allow developers to include in-app links to their own websites. One of the moves it’s making includes opening its interface for developers to broadcast their own...
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Cardano and Joget: Building No-Code, Composable Blockchain Apps

Joget is an open source low-code/no-code application platform for faster, simpler digital transformation. Previously, we have seen how we can integrate Hyperledger Fabric with Joget. So in this article, we will look at a no-code approach to integrate another popular blockchain technology, specifically the Cardano blockchain, into a full-fledged web application.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

DGene Announces $20 Million Series A Funding Round Led By Alibaba Group To Build A New Generation Of Tools For Content Creation And The Metaverse

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DGene, the content creation company building tools to expand creativity and redefine virtual production and immersive entertainment, announces its Series A funding round led by technology and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. This substantial investment follows a seed round at the time of the company's founding.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Handheld Pickup Tool (ALL-2660)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an automotive technician, I often need to clean up items, like nails, nuts and bolts, that drop on the floor," said an inventor from Sautee, Ga. "This tool attracts the hardware so I can remove it from the floor and then deposit it in the trash."
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Niello Company Adopts RecovR Lot Management And Theft Recovery Solution At Its Sacramento Dealerships

CHESEAUX-SUR- LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RecovR, the two-in-one lot management and theft recovery solution by Kudelski IoT - a unit of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD), a leading global technology and security provider - today announced that The Niello Company - a Sacramento-based automotive dealership group with 10 rooftops and 8 iconic brands - has been deployed across all Niello's dealerships. RecovR will both protect Niello and its customers from the increasing rate of vehicle theft in the U.S. - up 9.2% from 2019 to 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) - as well as increase lot efficiency and shorten time to sale.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TTG Imaging Solutions Announces Executive Leadership Changes

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG) announced today executive leadership changes that will drive the company's next phase of growth following its 9 th acquisition in 2 years of Medical Imaging Technologies, an Akron, Ohio based nuclear medicine equipment and service organization. The organization brought a robust customer base in the mid-west along with a strong group of field service engineers.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Subba & Veritas Announce Reviews Verification Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subba & Veritas (part of the Britevue Group) are joining forces to provide a BSV Blockchain enabled token system designed to verify fan reviews. In addition to the blockchain enabled verification service, the token system also rewards fans through a highly scalable gamification program to help artists and event organizers drive further engagement with their fans/customers.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy