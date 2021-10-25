Find This Season's Must-have Looks From The Jeannie Mai X I.N.C. Collection, Exclusively At Macy's; Jacket And Skirt, $89.50 - $119.50 (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Jeannie Mai, Emmy-award winning TV Host of "The Real" and producer, launched a collection in collaboration with Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report private brand, I.N.C. International Concepts. Designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. collection features new fall must-haves including elevated loungewear, suiting, knits and statement pieces. Available in sizes XXS to XXL with select pieces in plus and petite, customers can enjoy 19 trend-forward styles ranging from $69.50 to $199.50. Discover the Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. assortment on macys.com/jeanniemai and select Macy's stores nationwide.

"The Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. collection, is a way for me to connect with my followers and be a part of their achievements and special moments," said Mai. "Whether it's the suiting styles for a big job interview, or a knit dress for a date-night, the collection can seamlessly be incorporated in her everyday wardrobe."

The Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. collection features this season's hottest trends including tweed suiting, cozy knit dresses and sweaters and chic outerwear to create a complete fall wardrobe. Plus, with holiday and spring deliveries, Macy's customers can continue to shop the Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. collection for all their upcoming occasions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Jeannie Mai on this exciting new collection for I.N.C. Her impeccable style and extraordinary taste level translates into must-have looks for the season, said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy's Fashion Office. "We continue to amplify our commitment to bringing more diverse brands and design talent into our assortments with a laser focus on creating a truly unique shopping experience both in store and online."

Emmy-award winning host, Jeannie Mai can be seen weekdays on the nationally syndicated talk show "The Real". A style expert and producer, Mai launched her web series titled "Hello Hunnay" which takes fan on her journey through fashion, fitness, finances and relationships. Deeply committed to charities that advances women's interests, Mai serves as a board member for various organizations, including Dress for Success and Same Sky. Mai collaborated with Reunited Clothing, a New York-based design house and manufacturer, on this fashion forward collection designed exclusively for Macy's.

Shop the Jeannie Mai x I.N.C. collection, available now, at select Macy's stores and on macys.com/jeanniemai.

About Macy's

For more than 160 years, Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy's helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy's makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues and communities.

