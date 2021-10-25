CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID R&D Announces World's First Standalone Universal Identity Document Liveness Detector

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ID R&D, a provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics, today introduced IDLive Doc, the world's first standalone document liveness detector. This AI-based product validates the physical presence of documents used when digitally verifying customer identities online. In as little as a few hours, the product can be added to any onboarding or electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) solution, providing another layer of fraud prevention for banks, gig economy companies, telcos, and others.

Digital onboarding and eKYC solutions typically require a user to present their photo ID and take a selfie. In the background, facial recognition ensures the photo on the identity document matches the selfie. Facial liveness detection validates that the person is present and not a spoof. Document verification confirms the authenticity of the identity document. A gap in this process is the assurance that the identity document displayed is not from a mobile device or computer screen. This growing attack vector, called a document screen replay attack, is effective with IDs that are authentic or altered and that are not currently reliably detected by remote onboarding systems.

IDLive Doc uses AI and builds on the same neural processing approach used in ID R&D's passive facial liveness detection product to spot document screen replay attacks in real-time.

Modern high-resolution video displays make it very difficult for the human eye to distinguish between a photo of a document and a photo of a digitally displayed image of a document. When this fraud is successful, it often goes undetected until other fraud signals or a fraud event triggers an audit. IDLive Doc is uniquely designed to prevent screen replay attacks from proceeding to the next step in the identity verification process, flagging potential fraud fast and early without any involvement from humans. The product significantly enhances anti-fraud capabilities while reducing costs and latency of such analysis.

ID R&D has invested heavily in the research and development behind its single frame passive facial liveness product. These algorithms which can detect liveness in a selfie in less than a second are the same algorithms used in IDLive Doc.

"We are excited to be the first to market with this critical fraud-fighting technology," said Alexey Khitrov, CEO at ID R&D. "Answering the request from multiple customers to help solve the problem of document screen replay attacks was a challenge we were uniquely positioned to tackle and we now have a product that quickly addresses the issue without friction. The ROI is a no-brainer."

IDLive Doc can be plugged into any onboarding solution by installing a Docker image and making a single API call. The product is currently available as a beta version. ID R&D will show a live demo in booth K2537 at Money2020. Contact ID R&D at www.idrnd.ai for more information.

About ID R&DID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 50 countries. ID R&D's solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY.

About MitekMitek (MITK) - Get Mitek Systems, Inc. Report is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Contact:Angela M. Romei Corporate Communications Director pr@miteksystems.com

Ed Cruz LEWIS for Mitek MitekUS@teamlewis.com

