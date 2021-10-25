CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Prezi Unveils New User Experience For The Leading Hybrid Office Tool Prezi Video

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the leading presentation and collaboration software for video meetings, today announced a new user experience for its flagship product Prezi Video to address the top priorities for virtual meetings in the hybrid workspace. Prezi Video's technology delivers a more immersive video meeting experience by allowing enterprise users to bring content into their video feeds during live meetings on platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex and more.

Prezi interviewed more than 1,000 hybrid office workers to inform the new user experience. The top five priorities among hybrid workers for making virtual meetings better are:

  1. More immersive video meeting experiences/building personal connection
  2. Tools that are deeply integrated within existing workflows to reduce disruption
  3. On-screen branding and presence for staff and sales video meetings
  4. Expanded ability for the audience to engage the speaker through visual and copy-driven responses
  5. Ability to make any content or deck video-ready

Having been adopted by the majority of Fortune 1000 companies, Prezi Video's new UX continues to streamline the ability to present any type of content in the live video feed. The new user experience lets you:

  • Toggle more seamlessly between View Modes to make it easy to highlight a key feature, emphasize a winning data point, or highlight a product demo video
  • Convert your existing Google Slides, PowerPoint deck and Prezi Presentation faster than ever
  • Use the new side-panel-only mode to preview your slides right next to the video conferencing app so all your information is in one screen, which makes presenting much more seamless
  • Switch between Dark/Light modes based on OS settings to provide better readability

"We've built this new UX based on the feedback of thousands of remote workers across the enterprise over the past year. The consistent feedback we've heard is that the priority in the hybrid office is making it easier for everyone to contribute in video meetings - to increase two-way engagement," said Jim Szafranski, Chief Executive Officer, Prezi. "It's clear that bringing graphics and moving content onto the video screen with you leads to better attention and more continuous audience participation through onscreen responses."

Prezi Video is fully integrated with all of the major video conferencing platforms, letting you easily bring video, slides, GIFs, images or on-screen text responses into the primary screen of all video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex and GoToMeeting. The new UX is available on Prezi Video for Web, Mac and Windows.

About PreziPrezi is the leading virtual presentation and collaboration solution for the digital workplace. Its signature offering, Prezi Video, is helping the majority of the Fortune 1000 to build more productive video meetings by letting participants bring their content with them onto any screen. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with investors, including Accel, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prezi-unveils-new-user-experience-for-the-leading-hybrid-office-tool-prezi-video-301406983.html

SOURCE Prezi

Comments / 0

Related
mixonline.com

LEA Professional Provides Enhanced User Experience with New Upgrades to Web UI Interface and Cloud Platform

South Bend, Indiana, October 20th, 2021 — LEA Professional, manufacturer of innovative, high-quality, pro-audio amplifiers with cloud- and IoT-based technologies has unveiled new upgrades to its Cloud and Web UI platforms to provide customers with a seamless, accessible, and flexible user experience with the upgrade to version 3.0.0.0 firmware for the Connect Series products.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Modo Labs Unveils Modo 4 to Speed Creation of Personalized Digital Experiences for Hybrid Workplaces and Campuses

Modo Labs unveiled the next generation of its low-code app building platform for digital campus and workplace experiences, Modo 4. Featuring a re-designed interface for the citizen-developer and extensive integration capabilities, the new version makes it easier and faster than ever for campuses and workplaces to deliver highly personalized, deeply engaging digital experiences to their student and employee communities.
TECHNOLOGY
power-technology.com

Google Unveils Digital Twin Tool for Logistics and Manufacturing

Concept: Google has introduced Supply Chain Twin, a new Google Cloud solution that facilitates companies to create a digital twin — a representation of their physical supply chain — by arranging data to obtain a better understanding of suppliers, inventories, and factors like weather. The Supply Chain Pulse module, which can be used with Supply Chain Twin to deliver dashboards, analytics, alerts, and collaboration in Google Workspace, has arrived alongside Supply Chain Twin.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Conferencing#Live Video#Google Meet#User Experience#Prezi Video#Microsoft Teams#Zoom#Webex#Ux#Toggle#View Modes#Convert#Prezi Presentation
martechseries.com

Prezi Ramps Up Road Show Of Its Video Collaboration Tool For Hybrid Meetings

Upcoming Events include: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ and Multiple Cisco Events. Prezi, the leading presentation and collaboration software for video meetings, announced a few additional upcoming conferences. Prezi will be participating in the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2021 taking place virtually Oct. 18-21, as a Gold sponsor. Prezi is also participating in two Cisco conferences; it is a Platinum sponsor for Cisco’s WebexOne taking place virtually Oct. 26-27, as well as a Presentation sponsor at Cisco Connect Canada, taking place virtually Oct. 20-21.
SOFTWARE
aspeninstitute.org

Welcome to the Human Experience: Redefining User Experience

Language is a powerful instrument. Combined with today’s technologies, we are seeing an incredible array of discovery and reflection on what it means to be human and how we connect with one another (or not). This line of inquiry continues to be one of the most exciting yet challenging pursuits for our team at Aspen Digital. It is becoming clearer that how we talk about, engage with, and design technology must better align with our needs as humans, not just as end users. Yet, it has been my hypothesis that we lack the language to describe our modern relationship with technology fully—often falling back on differentiating between online and offline experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
diginomica.com

Asana unveils new tools to manage work at enterprise scale

Work management vendor Asana is aiming to appeal directly at the enterprise market with a new raft of announcements today, timed to coincide with the vendor's first event targeted at enterprise buyers. The new capabilities encompass security, administration, scalability, reporting, improved workflow automation and cross-functional goal tracking. They're a response to growing demand from large enterprises for tools to help manage work across distributed teams, says Alex Hood, Chief Product Officer at Asana. "We're crossing the chasm now into more mainstream," he says, adding:
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
CMSWire

The Tools Enterprises Need to Enable Hybrid Workplaces

It’s hard to know what makes an individual digital workplace tick, given the hundreds of apps now available to enterprises and workers. The technology behind a hybrid workplace poses an even bigger conundrum. Businesses are tasked with balancing employee demands for greater flexibility and accessibility with business needs for security. Recent research by multiple firms provide a glimpse into the questions and solutions businesses are debating.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Facebook Messenger is adding new AR experiences for group video calls

Group Effects work for everyone on the video call, as Facebook says it’s aiming to make AR effects a shared experience. Users can now choose from a library of more than 70 group effects, including a game where you compete to build the best burger the fastest. To check out...
INTERNET
aithority.com

Velocix Unveils New Cloud-native Video Analytics Platform

Velocix Analytics provides deep insights into stream performance and audience metrics for pay TV providers. Market-leading video streaming and ad tech supplier Velocix has announced the launch of a cloud-native video analytics platform, called Velocix Analytics, which provides deeper insights into streaming efficiency, audience behaviour, and quality of experience. Velocix’s...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

New AI tools and “Human in the Loop” Technology Enables Enterprises to Scale Customer Experiences

For 70% of organizations, the recognized need to improve customer experience (CX) has motivated businesses to prioritize their digital transformation. As customer expectations rise and brands look to become more competitive from a CX perspective, this is both an offensive and defensive business strategy. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

Automation Tools Are Key to a Successful Hybrid Workplace

Hybrid workplaces have continued to be necessary into the closing months of 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but all indications are that this new way of working will stick around long after the health risks necessitating it have faded. The digital workplace that remote and hybrid work requires is...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

New RealPlayer Mobile App for Android and Ios Empowers Users to Download, Transfer, Access, and Enjoy Their Videos Wherever They Want

RealNetworks, a leader in groundbreaking digital media software and services, is proud to introduce RealPlayer Mobile. The new RealPlayer Mobile empowers users to download, transfer, access, and enjoy their videos wherever they want, and is immediately available worldwide for Android and iOS users for free. Marketing Technology News: Rockbird Media...
CELL PHONES
pro-tools-expert.com

What Kind Of Pro Tools User Are You? Poll

What kind of Pro Tools user are you? The last time we asked was in 2018. How have things changed over the last 3 years?. Pro Tools has gone through many transitions over the years, at one time the only people who could afford to use it were professionals in large studios then as time passed, Digidesign, then Avid, made Pro Tools available to even more people, but has the introduction of subscription plans changed that?
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Prezi announces new features to add social media interactions to video meetings

Company aims to encourage two-way interactions and make it easier to preview presentations. Prezi announced new features today that allow enterprise users to bring content into their video feeds during live meetings on most video platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex. The new features include the ability to:. Toggle...
SOFTWARE
stackoverflow.blog

A murder mystery: who killed our user experience?

On this sponsored episode of the Stack Overflow Podcast, we talk with Greg Leffler of Splunk about the keys to instrumenting an observable system and how the OpenTelemetry standard allows you to avoid vendor lock in. The infrastructure that networked applications lives on is getting more and more complicated. There...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

The best tools for hybrid working

The pandemic has changed many things around the world, not least in the world of work, where the idea of spending all your time in an office now seems rather outdated. Hybrid working, where time is split between an office and working from home, is now almost universally recognised as the best way to get the most out of your workforce, allowing them both the workplace collaboration experience, but also the opportunity for focus and productivity in a comfortable, familiar environment.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Cisco upgrades network and collaboration tools for hybrid work

The growing impact of hybrid work is resulting in a reassessment of the IT network infrastructure including the ability to glean analytic details from remote workers and ensure collaboration assets are working properly. Going forward, organizations should expect Cisco products that will help to further lock down networks and support...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy