Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday morning, October 29, 2021, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on October 29, 2021.

The company's third quarter 2021 earnings news release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS - Fannie Mae Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Event day and time Friday, October 29, 2021 8:00 AM (ET)

Listen-only webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503925&tp_key=9a520016d8 Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie MaeFannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center1-800-2FANNIE

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-announces-scheduled-release-of-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301407664.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

