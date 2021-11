Justice and Nia Faith Betty are the proud founders of Révolutionnaire. What originally started as a solution to modernize dance apparel and create a more inclusive community for young Black dancers and dancers of color has transformed into a social network for young change-makers. Bigger than they could have imagined, these two sisters curated a movement bigger than themselves and their initial mission. Now, they set their sites on inspiring individuals to fuel their dreams and kickstart them into revolutions while changing the way that people connect with one another and take action for the causes they care about.

