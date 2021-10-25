CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIZIO Holding Corp. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 9, 2021

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) announced today that it will issue financial results after the stock market close on November 9, 2021 for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021, followed by a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website in the Events section at investors.vizio.com/events. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, along with the Company's earnings press release and earnings presentation.

For more information or to access additional materials related to this call, visit investors.vizio.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO's mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

