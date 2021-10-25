CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starwood Capital Group Hires David Matheson As A Managing Director And Head Of Real Estate For Europe

By PR Newswire
MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today announced it has hired David Matheson as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for Europe. In his new role, Mr. Matheson will be responsible for sourcing and executing real estate acquisition opportunities across Europe. Mr. Matheson, who will be based in the firm's London office, will begin his new role in January 2022.

"David is an important addition to the Starwood Capital team as we continue to source attractive investment opportunities throughout Europe on behalf of our investors," said Jeffrey Dishner, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate Acquisitions. "David's proven expertise in creating value through successful M&A and pursuing innovative investment strategies leave him well positioned to play a key leadership role as we continue to build on our strong track record of success in the region."

Mr. Matheson joins Starwood Capital after eight years at Oxford Properties Group ("Oxford"), a global real estate firm, where he most recently served as an Executive Vice President, Europe and Asia-Pacific and a member of their Executive Committee and Investment Committee. David completed transactions totaling over $20 billion during his time at Oxford and was responsible for leading the firm into new sectors in Europe and Asia including built-to-rent residential and logistics. Prior to his time at Oxford, David spent over a decade in European investment banking, most recently as an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs.

"I'm excited to be joining one of the world's elite real estate investment firms and to help continue building their portfolio of premier assets through my focus in Europe," said Mr. Matheson. "The current market is presenting a number of opportunities where Starwood's expertise in providing patient capital and growing value will I believe allow us to build significant momentum in our portfolio moving forward."

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $65 billion of capital, and currently has over $95 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (STWD) - Get Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Report, the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $72 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $19 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 30 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

Contact: Tom Johnson 212-371-5999 tbj@abmac.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-capital-group-hires-david-matheson-as-a-managing-director-and-head-of-real-estate-for-europe-301407662.html

SOURCE Starwood Capital Group

