CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Hagee Ministries Holds 41st Annual Night To Honor Israel

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Hagee Ministries held its 41 st annual Night to Honor Israel at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio. More than 6,000 people were on hand to hear from several speakers, including founder of Hagee Ministries and Christians United for Israel (CUFI) founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee, Cornerstone Church Lead Pastor Matt Hagee, Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Livia Link-Raviv, and former US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

The evening opened with a moving tribute to Hagee's dear friend the late Rabbi Aryeh (of blessed memory) who led San Antonio's Congregation Rodfei Sholom for nearly half a century and was instrumental in Hagee's lifelong commitment to standing with Israel.

Several of the speakers focused their remarks on combatting antisemitism, an issue made even more poignant by the presence of white supremacist protestors engaging aggressively outside the venue with church staff and security.

"It is our duty to speak out in defense of the Jewish people. We continue to confront antisemitism in all of its forms, wherever it can be found - in the schoolhouse, in the church house, in your house or at the White House, we are fighting the good fight until victory comes," Hagee said.

"The world must know that our Jewish friends are not alone… Rejecting antisemitism is central to our understanding of who we are as Christians… It's because I am a champion of religious faith that I'm here today to tell you that the United States must stand with the Jewish people and Israel in the fight against this oldest bigotry, antisemitism," Pompeo said.

In her remarks, Link-Raviv spoke directly about the importance of Christian support for Israel and the Jewish people noting, "What is the secret behind Israel's widespread support, tonight the answer is very simple—the secret is you."

During the evening's event, Hagee Ministries donated $2.9 million to Israeli and Jewish charities, with Pastor Matt Hagee noting, "It's one thing to say you love Israel; it's another thing to demonstrate it."

Gift recipients included Afikim Family Enrichment Association, American Friends of the International Young Israel Movement, American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Bikur V'Ezras Cholim, Emunah, Galilee Medical Center, Just One Life, Koby Mandell Foundation, Nefesh B'Nefesh, Ohr Torah Stone, Oscar Ehrenberg Endowment, Save a Child's Heart, Shurat Hadin, the Houston Holocaust Museum, the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, and the Women's International Zionist Organization.

Since holding its first Night to Honor Israel, Hagee Ministries has donated more than $100 million to Israeli and Jewish charities.

Hagee Ministries is an international Christian Evangelical Ministry led by Pastors John and Matt Hagee. John Hagee is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members and is the founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel, the nation's largest pro- Israel organization. Matt Hagee serves as the Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church and is the sixth generation in the Hagee family to carry the mantle of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to America and the nations of the world.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagee-ministries-holds-41st-annual-night-to-honor-israel-301407661.html

SOURCE Hagee Ministries

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Evangelical Church#Menachem Begin#Religion#Cornerstone Church#Hagee Ministries#Cufi#State#Jewish
techstartups.com

12,000 US Air Force personnel, including elite pilots who refused to be vaccinated before the Tuesday deadline, could face dismissal as top officials worry it could impact military readiness in times of crisis

Last week, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others were being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to the report, dozens of top nuclear scientists with “highest security clearances in the nation” and PhDs in sciences and engineering face dismissal from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Why are church bells ringing today at 6pm across the country?

People may able to hear their local church bells chiming tonight for 30 minutes across the county. They will be part of hundreds of church bells across the UK ringing out for call for action on climate change on the Eve of COP26. St Mary's Church in Marsh Gibbon, Buckinghamshire,...
WORLD
theeastcountygazette.com

Strict U.S. Vaccine Rules to Implement on November 8

As of November 8, new rules will apply to foreign nationals entering the United States. “The Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions,” AFAR noted. Biden concluded, “to adopt an air travel policy...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

'Alarming finding': 30 percent of Republicans say violence may be needed to save U.S., poll shows

Almost one-third of Republicans say they think violence may be necessary to solve the problems facing the United States, according to a new national survey by the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute. The finding is part of PRRI’s 12th annual American Values Survey released Monday which, among other things, highlights the continued impact of the same falsehoods and conspiracy theories that fueled the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly one year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Joe Biden Will Let World Leaders Know He Wants To Spend a Lot of Money on Climate Change

World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden lauds Pope Francis, calls him man 'of great empathy'

US President Joe Biden praised Pope Francis on Sunday for his empathy and humanity, calling the pontiff "a fine, decent, honourable man". "This is a man who is someone who is looking to establish peace and decency and honour, not just in the Catholic Church but just generically," Biden said during a press conference at the culmination of the two-day G20 summit in Rome. Biden, a devout Catholic who regularly attends church, choked up while describing how the pope comforted his family following the 2015 death from cancer of his son, Beau, when Biden was vice president. During a visit by the pope to the United States later that year, Francis asked if he could meet with Biden's family, the president recalled.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US condemns Myanmar junta for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. 
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy