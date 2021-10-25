CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compassion Behavioral Health Is Now In Network With BlueCross BlueShield For Mental Health And Substance Abuse Treatment

By PR Newswire
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassion Behavioral Health, a mental health and substance abuse treatment center in South Florida, announces that it is now in network with BlueCross BlueShield. This decision will open up affordable treatment to more people in need.

BlueCross BlueShield is, collectively, one of the largest health insurance providers in the country. While many BCBS policies provide some type of addiction treatment coverage, options and programs depend on the state the member lives in, as well as what their specific plan covers. Generally speaking, BCBS insurance policies cover some of the costs associated with detox, outpatient treatment, residential treatment and partial hospitalization.

Compassion Behavioral Health is committed to offering the highest quality care for all clients. All that is required to succeed in our rehabilitation facility is a willingness to work our programs. We also ask clients to keep an open mind, as we do offer complementary therapies like mediation, yoga and nutrition, in addition to evidence-based therapies.

Over the years, we've come to realize that people are often willing to put in the hard work, but there are barriers that stand in the way. One of the most critical barriers is the cost of treatment. While most insurance plans do offer some type of coverage for mental health and substance abuse treatment, the amount covered and for how long is often not enough to make treatment affordable.

As one of the most trusted rehabilitation facilities in South Florida, Compassion Behavioral Health continues to align ourselves with more and more insurance companies so that we can make treatment affordable. We feel that money should not stand in the way of healing. We are proud to be in network with many different insurance companies, including Aetna, Beacon, Cigna, Ambetter, and now, BlueCross BlueShield.

Those who have a BCBS insurance plan should contact Compassion Behavioral Health to verify their coverage and determine what services are covered. Each plan is different, though working with an in-network rehabilitation facility will significantly decrease out-of-pocket costs. Together, we can make treatment more affordable and attainable for everyday people.

Compassion Behavioral Health in Hollywood, Florida is a treatment center that provides inpatient and outpatient treatment for substance use and mental health disorders. We offer various levels of care to ensure personalized attention for each client. With these services, clients can be successful in quitting drug or alcohol use and sustaining long-term recovery. Contact us today at 844-358-7502 or at compassionbehavioralhealth.com to verify your insurance coverage.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compassion-behavioral-health-is-now-in-network-with-bluecross-blueshield-for-mental-health-and-substance-abuse-treatment-301407666.html

SOURCE Compassion Behavioral Health

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

